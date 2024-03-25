A highly skilled Java backend developer

Avenda Solutions AB / Datajobb / Linköping
2024-03-25


Visa alla datajobb i Linköping, Mjölby, Åtvidaberg, Finspång, Motala eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Avenda Solutions AB i Linköping, Malmö eller i hela Sverige

About us
Avenda Consulting is a Swedish software consulting company.
We work both with assignments on customer site and in-house projects.

About you
Required competence:
• Expert knowledge in Java development.
• Experience in server development in Java.
• Experience in working with open source projects for Linux.

Good to have:
• Experience in PHP, HTML5 and JavaScript.
• Experience in HTTPRequests and JSON.
• Experience in Eclipse.
• Experience in Tomcat and Git.

As a person you should be outgoing and you need to be able to work both on your own as well as a part of a team.

The work task
We now need to hire a highly skilled Java developer to a client in Linköping.
This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to work in an international environment in a fast growing company.
We are looking for a senior software developer with long experience in Java backend development.
If you have been developing software all your life and if you look at programming as more than just a job, then you are definitely the right person for this position.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-24
E-post: jobs@avendaconsulting.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Java".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Avenda Solutions AB (org.nr 556798-9008), http://www.avendaconsulting.se
Teknikringen 1 (visa karta)
583 35  LINKÖPING

Arbetsplats
Linköping

Jobbnummer
8566497

Prenumerera på jobb från Avenda Solutions AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Avenda Solutions AB: