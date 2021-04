5G Software Developer (510202 ) - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Ericsson AB

Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-14As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?Come, and be where it begins.Our Great OpportunityWe are part of product development unit Compute & Digital Silicon (CDS). Our R&D areas are based on the Control System (CS) SW Platform of the 5G Radio Access Network. This includes security solutions and decisions, license management, configuration and fault management for RBS and Radio applications.We are looking for a talented software developer. You can be a senior developer already or a newly graduated engineer aspiring to become one. You will join one of our cross-functional teams of highly experienced software developers working according to Lean and Agile methodology.The team is responsible for end-to-end product development of new functionality, from pre-study to customer delivery. As a SW DeveloperYou willBe part of cross-functional team (XFT)Systemize, develop and test high quality productsDo troubleshooting and maintenanceDrive continuous improvements of products and processesTo be successful in the role you must haveA Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or equivalent level of knowledgeStrong skills in C/C++Strong skills in Erlang or interest in learning itGood skills in other functional programming languagesWillingness to learn new technologySelf-motivationBusiness and costumer focus with a high accountability to deliver resultsExcellent English skillsWhat's in it for you?Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.What happens once you apply?To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process Main Location: Stockholm, SwedenLast day to apply: 24 April, 2021This role reports directly to the Line ManagerDo you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.2021-04-14Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-24Ericsson ABKistagången 616440 Kista5692515