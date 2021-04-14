5G Software Developer (510202 ) - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
5G Software Developer (510202 )
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-14
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Our Great Opportunity
We are part of product development unit Compute & Digital Silicon (CDS). Our R&D areas are based on the Control System (CS) SW Platform of the 5G Radio Access Network. This includes security solutions and decisions, license management, configuration and fault management for RBS and Radio applications.
We are looking for a talented software developer. You can be a senior developer already or a newly graduated engineer aspiring to become one. You will join one of our cross-functional teams of highly experienced software developers working according to Lean and Agile methodology.
The team is responsible for end-to-end product development of new functionality, from pre-study to customer delivery. As a SW Developer
You will
Be part of cross-functional team (XFT)
Systemize, develop and test high quality products
Do troubleshooting and maintenance
Drive continuous improvements of products and processes
To be successful in the role you must have
A Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or equivalent level of knowledge
Strong skills in C/C++
Strong skills in Erlang or interest in learning it
Good skills in other functional programming languages
Willingness to learn new technology
Self-motivation
Business and costumer focus with a high accountability to deliver results
Excellent English skills
What's in it for you?
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process
Main Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Last day to apply: 24 April, 2021
This role reports directly to the Line Manager
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
