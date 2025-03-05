3D Printing Materials Technician| Älmhult | Experis
Experis AB / Formgivarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla formgivarjobb i Älmhult
2025-03-05
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Älmhult
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige
Experis is a leading consulting firm in IT/Tech in Sweden and part of the global conglomerate ManpowerGroup. As a consultant at Experis, you get the opportunity to advance rapidly. We help you take the next career step in IT based on your unique talents. Together with your consultant manager, you will devise a plan that aligns with your career goals. With us, you have a secure employment and can look forward to exciting tasks and a network of friendly and competent colleagues.
What do we offer?
Do you have a passion for action and creativity? Do you want to be a part of many people's dreams and work alongside 3D artists, modelers, and interior designers? Then this might be the right opportunity for you!
In this job, you are offered a challenging position in a creative environment with high expectations for the functionality and quality of 3D products. You will work in an expansive and successful company with a high wow factor. As a consultant via Experis, we can offer you opportunities and experience working in an international organization with a fast pace.
What challenges do we offer?
We are looking for a skilled 3D Materials Technician to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will be responsible for producing high-quality digital and 3D content, managing materials documentation, and ensuring accuracy in product representations. Your expertise will be crucial in advising our 3D production team and maintaining high standards throughout the production process.
Who are you?
You have a passion for images and craftsmanship in your work. You are motivated and enthusiastic about developing, learning, and sharing knowledge and experiences. You are passionate about working in a fast-paced and future-oriented environment. You work well under changing conditions, are responsible, and have the ability to work independently.
We also wish that you have:
* Education or experience with 3D graphics, textures and product development, visualisation or equivalent.
* Extensive knowledge in 3D Computer Graphics (Ray tracing) and advanced rendering techniques, 3D modelling, texturing and rendering.
* Extensive experience working in 3D Studio Max, VRay, CAD, Maya, Adobe CS or equivalent software.
* Solid Worx
* CLO3D or Blender
* Experience in photography and image editing.
* Good knowledge of physics regarding materials.
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
* Can go to the office in Älmhult at least 3 days a week, and full time during the onboarding period
Working as a consultant at Experis:
We can offer you work in a stable and positive team with great work joy. You have the privilege of operating in an environment with vast experience and broad competence where new and exciting challenges await those with high ambitions and work capacity. We have partnerships with both large and small companies worldwide, and our specialized knowledge of the market enables us to quickly find the right job opportunity for you. We are experts in recognizing each individual's unique potential. That's how we succeed in matching you with a company where you will thrive, develop, and be inspired.
Questions?
Welcome with your application by registering your CV via the link on the right. Selection takes place continuously, so a tip is to send in your application already today. If you have questions about the assignment or the role as a consultant, you are welcome to email Ebba Folkesson at ebba.folkesson@se.experis.com
. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "26b38beb-7c54-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Jobbnummer
9203910