3D Graphics Programming Specialist
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Department: Engineering
Reports to: Head of Product Engineering
Job Type: Full-Time
Job Summary:
We are seeking a highly skilled Graphics Programming Specialist with profound expertise in web-based 3D graphics, shader programming, and high-performance graphics algorithms. The successful candidate will excel in creating advanced graphical applications optimized for low-power devices such as budget Android smartphones and low-end laptops. This role requires a deep understanding of WebGL, WebGPU, TypeScript, JavaScript, GLSL, React Three Fiber and related technologies. The ideal candidate will be adept at developing and optimizing graphics applications, ensuring exceptional performance and visual quality across various platforms.
Key Responsibilities:
Graphics Development: Design, develop, and implement sophisticated 3D graphics applications using WebGL, WebGPU, and other relevant technologies.
Shader Programming: Create and optimize complex shaders using GLSL to enhance visual effects and performance.
Algorithm Optimization: Develop and refine high-performance graphics algorithms, with a focus on ray tracing and materials rendering for low-end laptops and smartphones.
Spatial Data Structures: Implement and optimize spatial data structures such as BVH (Bounding Volume Hierarchies), octrees, and signed distance fields for efficient rendering and collision detection.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with product managers, designers, and other engineers to deliver seamless and visually stunning user experiences.
Performance Tuning: Optimize graphics applications for performance and efficiency on various hardware, including low-end smartphones and laptops.
Code Quality: Maintain high standards of code quality through comprehensive testing, code reviews, and adherence to best practices.
Technical Documentation: Prepare detailed technical documentation, including design specifications, and architecture diagrams.
Continuous Learning: Stay current with the latest advancements in graphics programming and related technologies to continually enhance skills and application performance.
Required Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Graphics Programming, or a related field, or proven work experience with the graphics technologies and spatial data structures outlined in the job summary.
Experience: 2+ years of professional experience in graphics programming, with a strong portfolio showcasing web-based 3D applications and shader programming.
Technical Skills: Expert proficiency in TypeScript and JavaScript
Extensive experience with WebGL and WebGPU
Advanced knowledge of GLSL and shader programming
Strong understanding of ray tracing algorithms and graphics algorithms
Proficiency with BVH, octrees, and signed distance fields
Proficiency with React for building interactive graphical interfaces
Experience with performance optimization for graphics on low-power devices
Soft Skills: Exceptional problem-solving and analytical abilities
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Ability to work effectively in a dynamic, fast-paced environment
Detail-oriented with a focus on producing high-quality work
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with graphics programming on Android and low-end hardware
Knowledge of other 3D graphics frameworks and libraries, such as Unity, Unreal Engine or equivalent
Significant contributions to open-source graphics projects, such as ThreeJS, React Three Fiber, React, or other similar technologies
Relevant certifications in graphics programming or related technologies
Compensation and Benefits:
Competitive salary commensurate with experience
Opportunities for professional development and continuous learning
Flexible work hours
Occupational pension plan with company contribution
30 days paid vacation time and public holidays
Parental leave benefits in accordance with Swedish regulations
Professional development opportunities and continuous learning programs
Employee assistance program for mental health and well-being
Application Process:
Interested candidates should submit their resume and cover letter to jobs@getencube.com
. Please include examples of previous work or a portfolio showcasing relevant graphics programming projects.
Company Description:
Encube Technologies AB is a software engineering company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that develops advanced, AI-based manufacturing simulation software for discrete manufacturing processes.
