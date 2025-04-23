3d Full-Stack Engineer|inter Ikea Data & Technology Range
2025-04-23
Malmö, Sweden
Full-time
Job Description
Are you a Software Engineer or 3D Developer with a deep passion for crafting exceptional software? Are you a front end developer able to dive into 3D backend code? Or are you a 3D developer looking forward to dive into front end development? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your skills will help shape the future of home furnishing? If you've got the talent to create immersive and visually stunning 3D solutions, we want to connect with you!
As a 3D Full-stack Engineer in Inter IKEA Range, you will be working on projects that could change the world of affordable home furnishing - and in a team that values innovation and creativity.
You'll be working with modern technologies and frameworks, using your skills to create software products that are easy to use, visually stunning, and most importantly, accessible. In addition, you'll be surrounded by a team who like to have fun, love a good laugh and celebrate success big time!
Your role will be central in supporting and developing the newly formed 3D functional area and implementing code for solutions and Platforms that drive our innovation forward. You will:
Design and develop code for both out of the box or custom build 3D applications, including Javascript, C#, C++ ,Python to ensure timely delivery on agreed sprints and Epics.
Support 3D-related business areas and product teams by translating user needs from business language into technical briefs for internal or external development and finally into code.
Benchmark and analyze IT processes to identify development opportunities, ensuring alignment within the DevOps team and maintaining positive relationships with contractors, vendors and stakeholders.
Work closely with various teams across IKEA to ensure our digital strategies are aligned, integrated and support the broader goals of the company.
Act as a technical expert when dealing with third party suppliers and as a key developer among others for our core 3D solutions.
Qualifications
We're looking for someone with the true passion for 3D, driven both by solving an end-to-end need as well as deep diving into specific problem areas. You should have:
Deep understanding of computer graphics, offline and real-time as well as 3D asset pipelines.
Significant experience with software product development with 3D/VFX workflow focus.
General Knowledge of product development workflows from CAD (computer-aided design) utilizing tools such as Revit, SolidWorks, or CATIA to in depth understanding of 3D visualization, animation, and rendering processes, including 3D DCC 's (Digital Content Creation), V-Ray, Rendering queue management, and other key Software solutions.
Good general understanding of 3D, CG and VFX pipelines, including asset creation, texturing, lighting, rigging and posing. Good understanding of Pixar 's USD (Universal Scene Description) and MaterialX node structure is a plus.
A Platform and DevOps mindset towards securing operations of business-critical applications with a good understanding of Agile methodologies and experience working on Agile development teams.
Educational Background: Degree in Digital Media, Interactive Media, Media Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
We use technologies such as Azure, Terraform, Dockers, OpenAPI, Three JS, React, Javascript, Typescript, C++, MongoDB, Neo4J. If you don 't know them all no worries, as long as you are open to learning them!
Additional information
This is a full-time position located in Malmö with occasional travel to Älmhult to support business needs.
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, Supply and certain industry activities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Skrivaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9300584