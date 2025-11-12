3D Animator (Blender) - Karlskrona
2025-11-12
We are looking for a skilled 3D Animator for an exciting consultant assignment in Karlskrona, working closely with designers, developers, architects, and project managers. You'll thrive in an agile, creative, and fast-paced environment where innovation meets precision.
What you'll do
Create and refine high-quality 3D animations and assets
Transform ideas into visually stunning, on-brand experiences
Ensure consistent and premium design expression across all visuals
Requirements
Fluent in English, Swedish is a plus
Hands-on experience in 3D animation using Blender
Ability to work with existing 3D assets and create new ones
Strong portfolio showcasing real brand or product animations
Comfortable presenting ideas and receiving feedback
Location Karlskrona (remote work possible)
Workload Full-time, 100%
Period 2025-11-17 - 2026-03-08
Please send in your application as soon as possible, as we review candidates continuously!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
