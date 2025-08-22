2D/3D Animator
2025-08-22
2D/3D Animators check this out!
Are you interested in working with game design in a fast-moving industry?
At Relax Gaming we make games come alive and we are looking for a skilled Animator to join our game studio in Malmö!
As an animator at Relax, you will work closely with both the artists and developers within your project and studio to create visually compelling animations for both gameplay and cinematics. We are looking for a highly motivated team player to help us innovate, develop and deliver the best games in the industry.
In this role, you will
Animate 2D characters, props, and UI elements
Design and implement visual effects, sprite sheets, and procedural textures
Collaborate with animators and programmers to develop, test, and refine animation pipelines
Create mockup videos and visual concepts to communicate game features
Contribute creative ideas and inspiration while also bringing others' concepts to life
We wish you to have
At least 2 years of professional experience
Proven experience with 2D animation
Education or professional experience using industry-standard 2D tools such as After Effects, Spine, or equivalent tools
Strong foundation in skeletal animation and rigging
Proficiency in Photoshop
Ability to work both collaboratively and independently
You'll have us extra excited if you have
Experience working with casino/online games
Experience working with Spine 2D
3D - Animation skills
Experience working with game engines and optimization skills
Drawing skills
Life at Relax in Malmö
Located in the heart of the city, just a few steps from Lilla Torg, our (two floor + terrace) Malmö office is more than just a workplace. Here, you'll find a diverse, vibrant, family-like community. With a vibe in the office, that is always upbeat. Our modern space blends Scandinavian comfort with a fast-paced, international mindset. With excellent transport connections and all the best the city has to offer right outside the door, it's the perfect base for doing great work - and enjoying life while you do it. Come for the innovation, stay for the people.
About Relax Gaming
Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of creating games for the modern iGaming landscape. Always staying true to the Relax core values - Driven, Adaptable, Supportive, and Respectful - the recent and rapid expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach. Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 1500+ casino games and a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo, and its own rapidly expanding slot portfolio.
The high-quality aggregated content is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners. Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with both fully supported regulated markets as well as licenses held in multiple jurisdictions. Keen to find out more? Learn about us here. Så ansöker du
