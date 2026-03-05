WW Heavy Woven Designer - Edition
2026-03-05
Job Description
We are looking for a Heavy Woven Designer with strong tailoring expertise, elevated fashion sensibility and a commercial eye for Womenswear within our Edition & Campaign collections.
You will be part of an elevated design environment focused on creating refined womenswear where craftsmanship, quality and meticulous attention to detail guide every step of the process. Our customer is a fashion-aspirer seeking contemporary pieces that balance timeless tailoring with modern sophistication-from considered wardrobe essentials to beautifully constructed signature items. Within our collaborative and design-led team, you will contribute to shaping collections through thoughtful material choices, refined aesthetics and a deep appreciation for proportion, texture and finish.
Job Responsibility:
As a Heavy Woven Designer, you will be responsible for designing and developing a forward-thinking, detail-oriented heavy woven assortment with tailoring at its core. You combine strong creative vision with deep technical knowledge of construction, fit, fabric and finishing. You will ensure that the Edition collection remains elevated, relevant and aligned with our customer's needs across all global H&M markets.
You will work closely with Product Managers, Pattern Makers, Buyers, Product Developers, Planners, Print Designers and Business Controllers. You will drive the full design and development process, creating flat sketches, building technical packs, developing concepts, sourcing qualities and collaborating with suppliers across China, Romania, India and other key regions.
As a person, you thrive in an environment that values craft, clarity and creative precision. You bring strong ownership, a proactive mindset and a refined eye for quality and product excellence.
Qualifications :
In addition to the above, we are looking for:
A BA degree in Textile or Fashion Design
At least 4 years of experience as a Designer within womenswear, with a strong focus on heavy woven and tailoring
Strong technical understanding of tailoring construction, garment engineering, fit and finishing
Experience working with premium woven qualities, trims and fabric development
Strong skills in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and PLM systems
Experience with 3D CLO is meriting
High attention to detail with a refined aesthetic and sharp understanding of elevated womenswear
Ability to balance creative vision with commercial thinking and customer relevance
Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate closely with diverse functions
Organized, structured and comfortable managing multiple product streams
A proactively mindset with strong self-drive and ability to take initiative
You thrive in diverse teams where different perspectives are valued
