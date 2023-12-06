Workplace Planning Manager
2023-12-06
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
We share a rich and purposeful heritage and even bolder future ambitions to match. Since 1927, we have created world-changing innovations: The modern seatbelt, the side impact protection system, the pedestrian detection system, to name just a few.
Today, Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected premium car brands, preparing for a new future that will be all-electric and connected. Our proud history of innovation is the result of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive Volvo Cars community, grounded in a shared passion for protecting people and our planet.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Looking for more than a job?
At Volvo Cars, we lead the way in innovation and excellence, committed not only to our vehicles but also to creating an inclusive and inspiring work environment. The Workplace Experience team is crucial in shaping spaces that empower our employees. We are searching for a skilled professional to join us as a Workplace Planning Manager, tasked with strategically managing seating arrangements, moves, expansions, and changes within our Swedish sites, serving approximately 24,000 people.
What you'll do
As a Workplace Planning Manager, you will be the linchpin in optimizing the use of our office spaces. This role requires a diplomatic thinker with the ability to plan and execute moves, expansions, and changes seamlessly. You will be at the forefront of creating workspaces that not only enhance collaboration and productivity but also embody a culture of inclusivity and respect. Your mission is to contribute to making a cohesive, humancentric workplace that motivates and brings joy.
You will diplomatically plan and manage location arrangements for 24,000 employees across multiple sites in Sweden and support 16,000 globally. Coordinating moves, expansions, and changes, you will optimize workspace utilization. Collaborating with cross-functional teams, you will understand organizational needs and goals, ensuring the seamless execution of workplace changes with minimal disruption to daily operations. You will contribute to the development of workplace strategies aligning with Volvo Cars' vision and play a vital role in creating a cohesive, humancentric workplace that motivates and brings joy.
Who are you
The ideal candidate is dynamic, thorough, organized, financially result-oriented, and self-driven with the humility needed to lead diplomatically. You possess good self-knowledge, an understanding of your strengths and weaknesses, and a commitment to continuous personal development. Thriving in a demanding environment with global projects and varying timelines, you are adaptable to change, positively resilient, and maintain a high energy level. You can effectively navigate and negotiate with internal and external stakeholders, suppliers, and diverse cultures. Being equally inclusive and successful in working remotely with cross-functional teams and managers, both direct and dotted, you have very strong communication and international cultural skills. Your structured work approach and passion for improving people's well-being and workday enable you to simplify, prioritize, and innovate to eliminate waste and achieve productivity gains.
What you will bring
We seek an individual with strong diplomatic skills, capable of navigating complex situations with finesse. Your role will involve managing the dynamic needs of a diverse workforce, ensuring that our office spaces are supported with the right digital solutions, supporting synergies between departments through location and foster positive relationships and contribute to an inclusive employee experience.
* Bachelor's degree in Business Management, Facilities Management, or equivalent.
* Proven experience in workplace planning, facilities management, or a related field.
* Strong project management skills with a focus on diplomatic negotiations and execution.
Want to know more
If you are ready to play a key diplomatic role in shaping the workplace experience for thousands of employees, Kindly send your application in English via the link at the end of this ad no later than the 2nd of January 2024. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged. Please note that selection will be running continuously. Due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through E-mail. Ersättning
