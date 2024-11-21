Workface Planning Coordinator
2024-11-21
The overall objective of this position is ensuring an effective workface planning program is being used on the projects in accordance with the Workface Planning Implementation Plan and with relevant WFP contract attachment requirements.
Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:
Common Responsibilities
• To promote WFP objectives and practices through delivery of the project
• To meet the position Objectives and Key Performance Indicators
• To be personally responsible for 'Zero Incident & Injuries'
Specific Responsibilities
• The WFP facilitator assists in the development of IWPs
• Supports Contractor WFP planners with the development and assembly of IWPs, ensuring that safety, quality, and efficiency at the Workface are considered in the planning process.
• Utilizes his/her hands-on construction expertise to assist Contractor's development of IWPs and subsequent assembly of IWPs in SmartPlant Construction (SPC)
• The WFP facilitator coordinates with and provides construction knowledge to project schedulers, engineers, other WFP facilitators and superintendents
• Identifies specific risks associated with executing the planned activities.
• Reviewing final IWP for completeness and accuracy
• Constraint identification and clearance
• Provide continuous support of the IWP process from initial IWP scoping sessions through to the IWP close out.
Must be familiar with:
• Project Execution Plan
Construction Execution Plans and Procedures
Must have the skills:
• Have a basic understanding of project scheduling and estimating techniques.
• Problem solving and conflict resolution.
• Effective (English) oral and written communication.
• Facilitation skills.
Strong organizational and documentation skills.
1.4 In his/her activities is guided by:
• This Job Description
• Workface Planning Implementation Plan
• WFP Contract Attachment as applicable for individual contracts
• Project Execution Plan
Project Procedures and Instructions
• Higher Education Certification (HND, HNC, or BSc)
• Have knowledge of health, environment, and safety (HES) industry best practices
• Knowledgeable about several construction trade disciplines or discipline specialty
• General knowledge of engineering process related to WBS, Path of Construction Development, Constructability, and CWP development
General knowledge of materials management systems and procedures.
• 5 years in Site Construction experience, ideally onsite field eng, WFP or quality tech.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01
