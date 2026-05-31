Product Specialist - Wireless Technology
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag / Supportteknikerjobb / Nacka Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Nacka
2026-05-31
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag i Nacka
Do you enjoy solving complex technical challenges and turning knowledge into value for others? At Atlas Copco, we are strengthening our capability within connected products and wireless technologies. We are now looking for a Product Specialist within wireless and connected products who combines technical curiosity with a strong drive to support, share and continuously improve.
This is a role where your expertise will directly impact customers, global collaboration, and how we scale knowledge across our organisation.
Your role
As a Product Specialist, you act as a global technical expert supporting our Customer Centers. Your focus is to resolve product and application issues efficiently while ensuring that knowledge is captured and shared for long-term impact. Your work will directly contribute to customer uptime and how we improve and scale our products globally.
The role includes collaboration with customers across different markets, and openness to global travel is important, as it involves customer visits worldwide (approximately 20 days per year).
You will:
Troubleshoot product and connectivity-related issues, from initial analysis to solution, particularly within wireless-enabled and connected solutions
Support Customer Centers globally and collaborate with functions such as R&D, Service and Product Management
Translate technical findings into clear, actionable insights
Capture and structure knowledge so that solutions can be reused across the organisation
Contribute to continuous improvement by identifying patterns and root causes
In this role, you combine hands-on problem solving with contributing to how we build long-term capability.
To succeed, you will need
We are looking for someone with strong technical potential and the right mindset.
You bring:
Interest and ability to troubleshoot technical issues and a willingness to take on increasingly complex challenges over time
Communication skills, with the ability to explain technical topics clearly to different audiences
A structured way of working, with the ability to manage multiple priorities
A collaborative mindset and comfort working across teams and geographies
A strong sense of ownership and accountability, combined with curiosity and a drive to understand root causes
Learning agility - you quickly build new knowledge and apply it in practice
It is beneficial if you also have:
Exposure to connected products, IoT or technical support environments
Understanding of networking concepts, such as wireless communication
Experience working in global or cross-functional environments
The above can be developed on the job for the right candidate - so even if you don't check all boxes we encourage you to apply.
In return, we offer
At Atlas Copco, you will be part of a culture built on trust, responsibility and continuous learning. You will be part of a team where knowledge sharing and continuous improvement are part of everyday work. We offer a role where you can grow from technical problem-solver to a key contributor in how we scale knowledge globally.
You will have the opportunity to:
Develop deep technical expertise in a global context
Work closely with colleagues across functions and geographies
Influence how we improve products, support and ways of working
Grow into future roles within technical leadership, R&D or product management
Job location
This role offers a hybrid working arrangement, most of your time will be spent at our office in Nacka, Sweden, with the flexibility to work from home.
Contact information
Selection and interviews will take place continuously, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The process includes interviews and an assessment, followed by reference checks and a background check for the final candidate.
If you have any questions, you're welcome to contact Talent Acquisition Specialist, Hanna Andersson (hanna.andersson@atlascopco.com
) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 15 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Arbetsplats
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB Jobbnummer
9938045