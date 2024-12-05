Work as a German Account Executive in Stockholm!
2024-12-05
Work as German Account Executive and Boost your Career!
Take the next step in your career by joining our client in Stockholm! As an Account Executive, you'll help expand the German market with cutting-edge HR-tech solutions. This is your opportunity to be part of an innovative and fast-growing HR-tech startup, all while enjoying everything Sweden has to offer!
Job Description
You will be responsible for managing the full sales cycle for new clients within German. You will act as the key contact for potential clients, from initial outreach to closing deals. Your role will allow you to engage with decision-makers across various industries, building lasting relationships while showcasing the value of the HR system.
Key Responsibilities
Prospecting & Lead Generation: Identify new business opportunities in the German market.
Client Outreach: Connect with HR managers, CEOs, and decision-makers across various industries.
Sales Demos: Showcase the value of our client's HR system through engaging product demonstrations.
Manage Full Sales Cycle: From lead generation to closing deals, you will take ownership of the sales journey.
Personal Development: Set and achieve personal sales targets with continuous guidance and support.
Market Expansion: Help drive growth in Finland for our client's HR-tech solutions.
Who we're looking for:
Native German, Swedish and excellent English (both written and spoken).
Experience in HR, recruitment, leadership, or customer service is beneficial.
Post-secondary education in a relevant field is an advantage.
Strong communication skills and a passion for building relationships.
Comfortable working with systems and eager to learn the HR-tech platform.
About Our Client:
Our client is an innovative SaaS HR-tech startup founded in 2020, focused on revolutionizing the HR industry by digitalizing and modernizing HR practices. Be a part of this exciting journey and contribute to shaping the future of HR technology with a forward-thinking team. You'll be joining a passionate and highly driven team where everyone's achievements are celebrated. Together, you will shape the future of HR technology, working closely with all departments in the heart of Stockholm, Södermalm. Expect fun workshops, after-work events, and exciting team activities with the whole office. It's a collaborative, inclusive, and innovative culture that encourages growth and success.
Apply now in 30 seconds and take the next step in your career!
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Lansera AB (org.nr 556518-2523)
STOCKHOLM
