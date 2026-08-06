Kitchen assistant (food packaging)
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Tyresö
, Norrtälje
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Rebelly began with Ebba and a realization: the body needs breaks. During the pandemic, she delved deeper into fasting and discovered the Fasting Mimicking Diet — a method developed by Professor Valter Longo, where you eat smaller amounts of food while the body perceives it as fasting. With her background in health and cooking, Ebba began preparing the recipes herself. First for herself, then for friends. Soon, more people wanted to join, and it grew organically — from a kitchen counter to a community. Today, Rebelly is run by Ebba, her son, and a close friend. The goal is to make recovery easy to plan into everyday life. A pause that is achievable, gentle, and sustainable.
Location:Stockholm city
Who we are looking for:Kitchen assistant (food packaging)
Your responsibilities:- Package food in food containers- Help with cleaning the kitchen when needed- Perform other duties as assigned by the staff.
Requirements:- You speak and understand English at an intermediate level- If you speak basic Swedish or higher it is a big plus- Previous experience of working in the kitchen environment and knowledge of hygiene routines while working with food.
Your profile:- You are service minded and organized- You are hard working, stress resilient and enjoy working in high tempo.
What employer offers:- Temporary employment with start as soon as possible- Part time employment, somewhere between 10 to 20 hours a week- Work hours are during the period between 10.00 and 19.00, during weekdays (mostly on Wednesdays and Thursdays)Important:This position is part of a project co-financed by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support third-country nationals in their integration into the Swedish labour market. Participants have a residence permit in Sweden but do not have Swedish citizenship or EU/EEA citizenship Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening
Stockholm city (visa karta
)
000 00 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Rebelly Jobbnummer
10024013