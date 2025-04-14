We're Hiring: Cleaner with a Service Mindset
Företagsbostäder Sverige AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Företagsbostäder Sverige AB i Stockholm
We at Företagsbostäder Sverige AB are currently looking for a reliable and detail-oriented cleaner to join our team!
About the Role:
Your main responsibilities will include:
Cleaning of apartments (both short- and long-term stays)
Cleaning of common areas
Office cleaning
Location:
Primarily in Solna, but assignments may also be in other areas of Stockholm.
We are looking for someone who:
Has previous cleaning experience (preferred but not required)
Speaks and understands English (required)
Is reliable, punctual, and has an eye for detail
Is friendly, professional, and comfortable interacting with both colleagues and guests
Works well independently as well as part of a team
You'll be part of a supportive group of colleagues and will also meet our residents and guests regularly - so a positive attitude and great communication skills are important!
Type of employment:
Full-time. Monday - Friday 8am to 5pm (1 hours lunch)
Start date:
As soon as possible!
Interested? Send your application to Johanna.salomonsson@foretagsbostader.se
as soon as possible. We review applications on an ongoing basis.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
E-post: johanna.salomonsson@foretagsbostader.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Företagsbostäder Sverige AB
(org.nr 556213-6241) Kontakt
Operation Manager, Housekeeping
Johanna Salomonsson johanna.salomonsson@foretagsbostader.se Jobbnummer
9283510