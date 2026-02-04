Web Producer
0to9 AB / Webbmasterjobb / Stockholm Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 0to9 AB i Stockholm
About Plus1
Plus1 is on a mission to end "ostrich economics." We help people lift their heads, take control, and get their finances back in the plus. We aren't a traditional bank - we are a financial partner. We simplify the complex, negotiate better terms, and consolidate loans to give our customers peace of mind and more money left at the end of the month.
As a part of the 0TO9 ecosystem, Plus1 combines high-tech financial solutions with a human touch. We've already helped our customers save over 2 billion SEK, and as we scale into new markets, we need someone who can help us make the complex feel simple through world-class digital experiences.
The Role
We are looking for a Web Producer to join our growing marketing team. This is a role for someone with a strong eye for design and a deep understanding of user experience. You will work closely with our team of three, taking full ownership of our site's UX, design, and flow.
You'll be the bridge between brand and tech, ensuring that every visitor to our site has a world-class experience. We are scaling fast into new markets, so you need to be comfortable working internationally and moving at startup speed.
What you will do
Own and develop the website experience with a focus on UX and visual impact
You will work in Webflow, a no-code web platform.
Work with a Brand Design Toolbox in Figma and Canva.
Manage and update content across multiple markets to support our international expansion.
Continuously optimize the site for conversion and user engagement.
Collaborate daily with the marketing team to align web updates with global campaigns.
Stay ahead of the curve by implementing AI-driven tools and innovative web solutions.
Who you are
We are in a fast-moving scaleup phase that requires you to be a brave self-starter who isn't afraid to challenge the status quo. You are AI-driven, always looking for new ways to work smarter, and you keep a sharp eye on the latest digital trends.
Minimum of 3-4 years of experience in a similar role
Proficient in Webflow (or similar), Figma and Canva with a strong eye for design
Experienced in startup or scale-up environments where you've handled international launches
Independent and proactive, you bring proposals to the table before we even ask
A positive "people person" who thrives in a high-ceiling team culture
Fluent in both Swedish and English
What we offer
You'll be joining us at the most exciting time possible. As a key player in a fast-growing fintech, your energy and ideas won't just be heard, they'll actually change how we work. We believe in giving talented people the space to grow, meaning there are massive opportunities to take on more responsibility as Plus1 continues to expand into new markets.
You will be based in our stunning headquarters in the heart of Stockholm, proudly nominated as Sweden's Most Beautiful Office 2025. Most importantly, you'll join a team that truly loves what they do, values bold innovation, and keeps the ceiling high. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7078735-1824979". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 0to9 AB
(org.nr 556976-4110), https://jobs.0to9.com
Eriksbergsgatan 31 (visa karta
)
114 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
0TO9 Jobbnummer
9724049