Web Developer to the travel industry
We're looking for someone eager to work with large-scale modern web development and play a key role in a team that builds and maintains the technical platform behind some of the Nordic region's most used digital services in the travel industry.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will be a key member of the Web Platform team, responsible for maintaining and evolving our monorepo. You will help build the technical foundation that supports other teams within Customer & Commercial Solutions. The work includes frontend development, backend-for-frontend solutions, and initiatives to strengthen and enhance the developer experience. You will play a central role in shaping the platform's architecture and enabling effective collaboration across teams.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work in a modern technical environment where your contributions directly impact how development is done across multiple teams.
• Plenty of room for personal initiative and the chance to grow both technically and strategically.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is an assignment at our client and you'll have your employment at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Act as a core maintainer of the company's monorepo.
• Develop and maintain foundational components and building blocks.
• Contribute to frontend applications and backend-for-frontend (BFF) services.
• Enhance the developer experience (DX).
• Support other teams and drive technical standardization.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Strong understanding of how to build modern web applications using JavaScript/TypeScript and libraries/frameworks such as React, Next.js and Node.js.
• Experience working with monorepo architectures, including tools like Turborepo, and best practices for maintainability.
• A passion for creating and enhancing the developer experience, including building intuitive APIs, improving documentation, and streamlining workflows for developers.
• A passion for proposing and driving change in a complex technical environment, and to share knowledge through demos, presentations, and other forums.
• Comfortable with cloud infrastructure, preferably within Azure.
• Strong Familiarity with Agile practices.
• Proficiency in English.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in CI/CD pipelines, and infrastructure automation.
• Expertise in feature development, with a focus on scalable, maintainable, and accessible solutions.
• Experience working with monorepo workflows, including tooling and best practices that support team collaboration and scalability.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
