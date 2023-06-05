Web Developer for Miss Mary
2023-06-05
Are you an experienced developer who wants to have a say in the future direction of our tech stack? Do you enjoy working with cutting-edge technologies and exploring new possibilites? Miss Mary of Sweden are looking for their new web developer - welcome to apply!
Your future employer
Miss Mary of Sweden, founded in 1957, is an international lingerie company that designs, produces, and sells lingerie and swimwear online direct to consumer and wholesale. We pride ourselves on our craftsmanship and production of high-quality, well-fitting garments that make a real difference in the lives of our customers. The company is growing steadily and has tripled in size over the last 5 years. This year we'll help more than a million women have a more comfortable day. We plan to continue growing at this rate and rid the world of painful and uncomfortable bras.
What does a day at the company look like?
As a developer at Miss Mary of Sweden, you'll have the opportunity to take on a senior role and play a significant role in decisions such as framework selection and architecture. You would be part of a small team of talented individuals that work closely together on a variety of complex problems. Our headless e-commerce is built around the headless Centra e-commerce platform and Storyblok in Node.js, NEXT.js & Vue.js and receives more than one million monthly visitors. Your responsibilities will include designing and implementing new features, optimizing Miss Mary's e-commerce for performance and usability. Apart from Centra & Storyblok we rely on services such as Algolia, Google Cloud, Kubernetes & Fastly.
At Miss Mary of Sweden we believe in continuous learning and individual development and regularly attend conferences, seminars and workshops yo stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies. You will report to CIO whom you work closely with.
Who are you?
We think our newest team member is someone who loves the challenges of problem solving and enjoy working with new and emerging technologies. We are seeking a seasoned developer with a strong passion for web development and modern technology, who wants to grow with us. Our team is made up of kind and pragmatic individuals, and we expect the same from you. You're someone who's abe to tackle complex problems independently, and you like lend your expertise to others when needed but you're also not afraid to seek help if you have to.
Required skills for the role;
• Several years experience in web development (back- or frontend)
• Proficient in Javascript & typescript
• Experience with Git
Other appreciated skills;
• Node.js
• NestJS
• Vue
• React
At our workplace, we work with the latest technologies and are not afraid to experiment with new ones. We offer the opportunity to shape our future work processes and are looking for a driven individual who thrive with a high level of personal responsibility.
Apply now!
Does the position sound interesting?
Welcome to apply via effektiv.se. Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. If you want to know more about the position, please contact Kajsa Larsson at kajsa.larsson@effektiv.se
or Jens Lindroth at jens@effektiv.se
.
About Team Effektiv
Effektiv is the innovative and personal company within recruitment, staffing, coaching, matching & interim. The company is characterized by its sports roots and team spirit, as we work in teams in our staffing and recruitment processes, and sponsorship of sports clubs is a significant part of our culture.
As a candidate, we want to give you that little extra, with a great experience throughout the recruitment process, which our award as Recruitment Company of the Year is proof of. Effektiv's values are Happy, Exploring, Long-term and Driven, together forming the acronym GOLD. Effektiv aims to achieve gold with its candidates, consultants, customers, and partners every day.
This is a direct recruitment, which means that Effektiv is responsible for the recruitment process, and you will be employed directly by the client company.
