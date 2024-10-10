Web Analyst to Axel Johnson International
Do you have knowledge of web development technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript? Are you proficient in Google Tag Manager, Google Ads Data Hub and Google Analytics? If you also want to be part of an international and successful company within IT, then we suggest you keep reading!
About the position
Perido is now helping our Axel Johnson International to find a Web Analyst to strengthen their team. The position is based at their headquarters in central Stockholm. The role requires close collaboration with various business units and may involve some travel within Europe.
Axel Johnson International is a privately owned Swedish industrial group operating globally. The group has a dedicated long-term approach to ownership, emphasizing sustainable progress and collaboration. The focus lies on acquisitions and the development of companies, specializing in technical components and industrial solutions. The group consists of more than 200 companies and employs 5,700 people in 34 countries with ~2 bn EUR in sales, organized into six business groups, each focusing on selected niche markets. Axel Johnson International is a part of the Swedish family-owned corporate group, Axel Johnson.
Axel Johnson International has a value-driven, entrepreneurial culture and with a long-term approach and financially stable platform as their base, they invest in talent across the group to enable our people and companies to develop, grow and thrive. The employees are their most valuable resource, and they are committed to an inclusive working environment and diverse work force that values and empowers employees of all backgrounds and experiences.
The core values are evident in everything that they do and are an important guide for the companies and employees: Being far-sighted - Making things happen - Being good to work with.www.axinter.com
Your daily tasks
As a Web Analyst, you will be part of the Data Analytics team within central group IT, focusing on managing and optimizing website analytics. Your role involves presenting website data in a clear manner to support decision-making and advising on strategies to drive web traffic. You'll work with digital tools, primarily Google Analytics, to integrate data from multiple sources and create insightful visualizations and reports. Additionally, you'll contribute to Business Intelligence initiatives to enhance support for local portfolio companies. Responsibilities include managing digital analytics projects, configuring tracking systems, conducting data analysis, and providing training and support to users across the organization.
Your characteristics
To be successful in this role, we see that you have a strong command of English, both written and spoken, and possess excellent analytical and communication skills. Being a humble team player with keen attention to detail is essential. The role requires a good understanding of business logic and the ability to present and educate in an intuitive manner. The ideal candidate is structured, organized, and willing to travel internationally based on business needs.
You will be part of an international work environment with a multitude of exciting career options!
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
3-5 years of relevant work experience
Knowledge of web development technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript )
Experience with Google Cloud Platform, such as BigQuery, ML and cloud storage
Experience and understanding of BI developments, such as Data Warehouse, Data Modelling, ETL Processes, Data Management an UX/UI Design
Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions
Experience in managing projects and coordinating with multiple stakeholders
Proficiency in Google Tag Manager, Google Ads Data Hub and Google Analytics
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written
Meritorious
Experience with Microsoft Azure/Fabric/365, DAX and SQL
Contract type and hours
Full-time, until further notice. Start as soon as possible.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Jennifer Berglund, you can reach her via jennifer.berglund@perido.se
and/or 070-467 9572. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34749 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
