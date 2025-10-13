Warranty Project Engineer, Finspång
Justera Group AB / Datajobb / Finspång Visa alla datajobb i Finspång
2025-10-13
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Finspång
, Södertälje
, Sollentuna
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: A Snapshot of Your Day - Join a role where your expertise in gas turbines is not just appreciated but celebrated. As a Warranty Project Engineer, you'll collaborate closely with the warranty project leader and logistic planner, playing a pivotal role in our Technical Support team. Your day will be filled with dynamic problem-solving, providing top-notch global support, and adapting to the ever-changing demands of our turbines and customers. Located in our Finspång office, you'll be at the heart of innovative projects, making a significant impact on global customer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities:
Support and advise the warranty project leader with your technical expertise, ensuring the success and efficiency of crucial projects. * Coordinate and lead technical investigations to resolution and implementation on site, collaborating seamlessly with relevant departments and personnel. * Understand customer requirements, implement them effectively, and guarantee customer satisfaction, thereby directly contributing to the company's reputation and excellence.
Requirements:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, or related), or equivalent experience. * Extensive expertise in gas turbines, particularly Siemens Energy MGT fleet like SGT600/700/750 and 800. * Proficiency in IT systems and software, especially SAP, PLM2020, and Microsoft Office. * Excellent communication skills in English; knowledge of Swedish is an advantage. * Ability to coordinate technical issues, conduct meetings, and present technical scopes to customers.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Annika careers@justeragroup.com 0761922440 Jobbnummer
9553387