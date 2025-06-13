Warehouse Operator
Want to help shape the future of waterborne transport and be part of a world-class team?
At Candela, we design and build electric hydrofoil boats and ferries with performance previously unheard of in the industry. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation-the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry in operation, serving commuters in Stockholm and soon expanding to several other countries. By combining lightweight carbon fiber hulls, sensors, computers, and advanced submerged hydrofoils, our vessels fly above the water, delivering unmatched efficiency compared to conventional diesel ferries.
And you can be part of that journey as well, because we are now looking for a Warehouse operator to support Candela's growth ambitions!
Core responsibilities:
Receiving and inspecting goods for any damage, discrepancies, or quality issues and report findings to the warehouse manager
Picking parts for production and aftermarket needs in a timely and efficient manner
Ensuring a correct material flow through the warehouse and in the inventory management software. This includes physical inventory counts and maintaining an accurate inventory record in the software
Ensuring organized warehouse locations by making sure that everything is properly put away in correct locations, clean and well-maintain. This includes using forklift to pick up pallets
Picking and packing shipments safely for the transit - ensure all shipments are packed, labeled, and ready for timely dispatch
Follow rules and regulations working with personal protective equipment given by the company
Communicate effectively with warehouse supervisors, team members, and other departments
Working in an international environment - our corporate language is English
Who are you?
We are seeking a highly motivated and reliable Warehouse Operator to join our team. This role is key to ensuring the efficient and smooth operation of our warehouse, focusing on inventory management, goods receiving, storage, and shipping. The ideal candidate will be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, operating warehouse equipment, and using computer systems such as Excel and Odoo to track and manage inventory.
To be successful in the role:
High school diploma or equivalent
Previous warehouse experience + valid forklift license
Experience with inventory management and using a warehouse management software (Odoo or similar)
Experience working with Microsoft Excel
Experience with operating warehouse equipment (forklifts, pallet jacks, etc.)
Excellent attention to detail and strong organizational skills
Ability to lift, bend, and carry heavy items and stand for extended periods
Comfortable working in varying environmental conditions (e.g., cold storage areas, warehouses with fluctuating temperatures)
Be able to communicate in English as it is required in your daily work
Join a stellar team
By bringing together some of the world's brightest researchers and engineers, we are pushing the boundaries of marine transportation. We take great pride in building engagement within our teams. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open and honest work environment. But apart from work, we also like to have fun at Candela! We make working in Candela fun through regular social events and wellness activities. At the same time, you also get to be part of shaping the future of sustainable society by contributing to the development of next-generation waterborne transportation.
Start date: Mid August 2025
Scope: Full-time
Location: At our production facility in Rotebro, Sollentuna.
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Application
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so don't hesitate to send in your application. The recruitment process is held in English so we kindly ask you to send in your application in English as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR.
Information: As a part of our standard recruitment process, all final candidates undergo a background check. It's done to enhance awareness about our future employees and ensure a safe working environment for our staff. This background check is mandatory and constitutes the final step of the recruitment process. We use an external partner. When we activate the background check you will receive more information. The background check is based on public information and conducted with your consent.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you!
