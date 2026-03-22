Warehouse Coordinator
Freygo AB / Lagerjobb / Burlöv Visa alla lagerjobb i Burlöv
2026-03-22
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Freygo AB i Burlöv
As a Warehouse Coordinator, you will support daily warehouse operations and ensure that processes are carried out accurately and efficiently. The role combines operational oversight, coordination, and communication responsibilities.
You will act as a key link between the warehouse in Sweden and our teams abroad, ensuring that information is communicated clearly and that operational issues are addressed promptly.
This role is suitable for someone who is organized, proactive, and comfortable working in a structured warehouse environment.
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate and monitor daily warehouse operations.
Support quality control and operational checks.
Identify operational issues and report them in a timely manner.
Propose practical solutions when challenges arise.
Maintain accurate internal communication between local and overseas teams.
Ensure procedures are followed and operational standards are maintained.
Assist in general warehouse-related administrative and coordination tasks.
Qualifications & Requirements
Good communication skills in English or Swedish.
Proficient in using office software (e.g., Excel, Word, Outlook)
No prior warehouse experience required, but it is considered an advantage.
Strong sense of responsibility and attention to detail.
Structured, careful, and quality-focused mindset.
Ability to identify problems and communicate them clearly.
Ability to work independently and take initiative. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21
E-post: info@freygo.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Freygo AB
(org.nr 559534-8730) Jobbnummer
9811984