Waiter/Servitör - Villa Valentina Opening!

Spanjoren Slussen AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2026-04-09


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Dream Big - Join Urban Italian Group!
Urban Italian Group is launching Villa Valentina, a modern Spanish restaurant opening in Slussen, Stockholm in spring 2026. The restaurant is UIG's love letter to Andalusia, inspired by traditional Spanish farmhouses and defined by passion and love for social dining.
Villa Valentina is about sharing experiences and laughter with your friends and loved ones. We focus on a social, shareable dining experience, genuine hospitality, carefully selected ingredients and creating a warm and lively restaurant with personality at its core.
Set in the new heart of Slussen, Villa Valentina will be one of Scandinavia 's most significant openings, a large-scale, high-exposure venue designed for very high volume, with up to 400 seats during the summer season.
Our Restaurants:
Basta Instagram - A casual dining concept delivering great guests with strong value for guests.
Florentine Instagram Sweden | Instagram Spain - An international upscale casual trattoria delivering refined dining.
Trattoria Giorgio's Instagram - A lively 1960s Milanese trattoria in Östermalm.
Lola Maria Instagram - Vibrant Andalusian tapas, in the heart of Malmö.
Villa Valentina Instagram- Modern Spanish farm house concept with mediterranean influences. Opening June 2026.
Culture and values
We are a family of 450 amazing people that keeps growing.
We value everyone within our team and are really grateful you are here. We believe each of us contributes to the well being of our ecosystem. This goes beyond just serving people, we take them in and truly look after them; guests and team alike.
Our core values: Passion, Trust, Entrepreneurship & Authenticity are our guiding light in everything we do.
The Role
You have a BIG smile, proactive attitude and positive energy around you. You naturally enjoy making other people happy and of course you share our values. Your mission is to make a memorable experience for every guest beyond their expectations so that they come back again and again.

You take care of 25-30 guests in your section

You are multitasking, often help running drinks and food

You advice guests on food and wine choices and have knowledge of allergens and products

Benefits:
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.

Best on the market salary monthly + tips

Average of 40 hours a week

Housing (T&Cs applies)

Best on the market growth opportunities

Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations

Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan

The unforgettable annual UIG Gala

International trips and possibility to work abroad

Trophy Cabinet:
Diversity price, 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)

Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023

Sweden's Best Vegan Pizza 2024

Basta awarded "Best F&B Concept 2025 in the Nordics"

Best Restaurant in Marbella 2025: awarded by Vogue Spain for our rooftop concept Cielo by Florentine

Basta ranked among the Top 50 Artisan Pizza Chains in the World, 2025

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7537120-1937086".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Spanjoren Slussen AB (org.nr 559557-0804), https://villavalentina.teamtailor.com
Slussbrogatan 10 (visa karta)
116 45  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Villa Valentina

Jobbnummer
9844774

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