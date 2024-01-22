VP Marketing
2024-01-22
VP Marketing
As the VP Marketing at SAS you will;
Lead the development and execution of a comprehensive marketing strategy that aligns with the business transformation goals, increasing brand visibility and enhancing customer experience.
Drive a customer-centric approach across the organization, ensuring that marketing efforts result in increased customer satisfaction, engagement, and loyalty.
Implement agile and effective marketing processes that improve operational efficiency and speed to market.
Foster a culture of transformation and innovation within the marketing team and wider organization, aiding the overall business restructuring process.
Identify and capitalize on new revenue opportunities, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, and enhancements to the EuroBonus loyalty program.
Successfully manage and enhance the E-commerce and website strategy, boosting online presence, customer interaction, and online sales.
Potentially oversee the brand's customer experience architecture, ensuring all customer touchpoints positively shape brand perception.
Lead a high-performing CRM strategy, using direct and social media marketing to drive sales, increase customer engagement, and boost brand loyalty.
Establish productive relationships with key stakeholders within the organization, contributing to collaborative and effective decision-making.
Attract, retain, and develop a high-performing marketing team capable of delivering the strategic goals of the organization.
Regularly track and report on marketing KPIs, making data-driven decisions to continually optimize marketing efforts.
Successfully navigate the financial challenges and transformations of the organization, contributing to a stronger financial position and long-term competitiveness.
To be successful, we believe you should have:
Functional expertise: a complete marketing toolbox (Brand, Direct to consumer, Digital)
Minimum 10 years' experience in senior marketing leadership role.
Experience with leading a business transformation
Has been exposed to and part of a major business transformation in a customer-centric industry.
Experience in digital and CRM marketing
Including driving sales via personalized marketing and ancillary products conversion. Demonstrated success in leading E-commerce and website strategies in alignment with overall brand positioning and marketing goals.
Experience in a global, multi-channel B2C organization, preferably in FMCG or a related field.
Proven ability to drive marketing strategies that boost customer acquisition, retention, and brand loyalty. Proven experience in managing and leveraging loyalty programs and strategic partnerships.
Academic degree
Relevant academic degree in the field of Marketing, Business, or similar.
Fluency in English
The ideal candidate will be fluent in English with additional Scandinavian languages being considered a plus.
If interested, please apply on recruitment@sas.se
by latest February 1st.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-01
