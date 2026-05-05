VP, Human Resources, IDD
Phadia AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Uppsala
2026-05-05
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
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, Stockholm
, Göteborg
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Job Description
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. leads in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. Whether customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, or improve patient diagnostics and therapies, we support them. Our team of over 100,000 colleagues provides an outstanding mix of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience, and pharmaceutical services through industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon, and PPD. More information available at www.thermofisher.com.
Group/Division Summary:
For almost 50 years, ImmunoDiagnostics, has maintained global leadership in allergy testing and become one of the world's leading autoimmune disease test providers. We develop, manufacture and market complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy asthma, and autoimmune diseases. Furthermore, we bring efficiency to labs worldwide through a complete range of laboratory systems based on a technology commonly recognized as the gold standard.
Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, our international center of excellence is at the heart of it all. The site of our strategic management, administration and business development activities, it's also the home of extensive research and development as well as world-class manufacturing facilities.
Position Summary:
The VP, Human Resources, IDD, partners with the President of IDD to build interpersonal capabilities and drive business results. This role involves developing and implementing talent strategies, leading organizational change initiatives, and driving business results through people. The successful candidate will play a meaningful role in crafting the HR function to support the division's growth and operational excellence
Key Responsibilities:
Direct a team of HR Business Partners supporting IDD.
Use the global HR operating model to support IDD HR strategy.
Craft and develop operating models, structures, and workforce plans.
Align HR processes with IDD division goals as an active participant within the IDD leadership team.
Implement HR processes to improve efficiency.
Diagnose gaps in people and capabilities and develop interventions.
Influence global/regional footprint and develop workforce models.
Build workforce plans for talent acquisition, development, and retention.
Design and implement change and culture initiatives.
Participate in mergers, acquisitions, integrations, and restructurings.
Domestic and international travel required (approx. 25%).
Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree in HR, Business Administration, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, or related field; Master's degree or equivalent experience preferred.
Minimum of 15 years of relevant HR experience.
Strong labor relations, communication, and change management skills.
Ability to build relationships and motivate change in a complex matrix.
At least 2 years experience supporting a global HR team including all functions and full P&L accountability.
Strong diagnostic skills and organizational development experience.
Comprehensive HR experience in a global environment.
Join 100,000+ colleagues with shared values. Accelerate research, innovate together.
Apply today! http://jobs.thermofisher.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17
E-post: moses.jow@thermofisher.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "VP HR IDD". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phadia AB
(org.nr 556041-3204)
Rapsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
751 37 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Phadia AB Jobbnummer
9892100