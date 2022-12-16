Visual content specialist
2022-12-16
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Visual Content Specialist
Are you passionate about excellent visual user experience and interested in developing and maintaining an illustration creation process of our product information in a global environment?
Then you might be our next Visual Content Specialist working with the technical deliverable content for Technical Information Services (TIS), regarding layout and illustrations.
Your team
You will be part of a team that creates and design technical information, for example manuals and instructions, to ensure a safe and efficient operation and maintenance of our machine orders and new development projects. Global collaboration in different networks to lead our department TIS forward with continuous improvement and staying innovative. We value committed team players that like to share knowledge and to continuously learn and develop together.
Our teams have expertise in different areas, Drill and Blast machines, Exploration applications, Material handling machines, Automated machines, software solutions, and specialists focusing on terminology and compliance to mention some of them. The Parts and Services division creates value by enhancing our customers' productivity and profitability. We act as the most competent speaking partner in the matters regarding customers' operations. We always put ethical, safety and environmental considerations first.
Your mission
Your role is to act as project manager and manage illustration ordering workflow to support TIS operations globally. Within these areas, you will develop and maintain the visual language for our department, with focus on a high level of visual communication regarding readability and consistency. In this position, you need to ensure that all layouts and visual content created at TIS are aligned with the Epiroc brand guide.
Your profile
To succeed in this position, it is important to have several years of relevant experience regarding visual content and it is required to have advanced knowledge of Adobe Illustrator. It is important to establish and maintain relationship with internal communication and marketing divisions to be ahead on upcoming changes that might affect the visuals of the technical documentation. You will develop and evaluate our internal methods, processes, and tools for working with layout and technical illustration. It is necessary to have a close cooperation with the illustrators and other team members regarding way of working, content, updates but also important to collaborate with our engineers and service technicians to retrieve input data and understanding of our products.
As a person you must have deep knowledge of several systems/guidelines/ processes where you are responsible to drive, maintain and develop. Job requires working with little or no supervision and depending on oneself to get things done. To be successful in this role, you need to be persistent when collaborating with our stakeholders to be able to deliver our product deliverables in time. You have excellent communication skills and meritorious to have product knowledge of Epiroc products or experience of mining equipment.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Application and contacts
Write a short letter about yourself and describe why you want to apply for this position. In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-01-22.
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager Helena Daleskog, Manager Technical Information Services Manuals, 070-658 84 06 or recruitment consultant Lars Buvall lars.buvall@external.epiroc.com
