Video Coding Researcher
2025-07-23
Ericsson's 6G vision, first introduced in 2020, remains pivotal for transforming business and society in the 2030s through secure, efficient, and sustainable communication services. Video, which is estimated to account for nearly 75% of all mobile data traffic, is an essential part of this vision and a key enabler of the emerging services anticipated in the 6G cyber-physical world. To meet the ever-increasing demands of deploying existing and future video services at scale, video coding technologies and standards continue to evolve, aiming to provide more efficient, flexible, scalable, and sustainable ways of delivering video services to consumers and businesses world-wide.
The pace of innovation in video coding has never been as fast as now encompassing both advanced signal processing and neural network-based compression techniques. As a researcher in our team, you will be at the forefront of this development. You will invent, implement, and evaluate video coding algorithms that will become part of next generation video coding standards. You will produce software implementing novel video coding algorithms, write standardization contributions, academic publications, and patent applications. Ersättning
