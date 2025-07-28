Value Stream Lead Finance & Tax
2025-07-28
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Our mission in Finance Transformation & Digital Innovation is to enable a dynamic and forward-looking Finance function, to deploy productive and compliant Finance processes, to contribute to a capable Finance workforce and to drive change to make the Finance and Tax organisations a strategic business partner.
Are you interested in a new challenge within a dynamic and innovative organisation?
As a member of the Value Stream Finance & Tax Team (part of Group Financial Control) and reporting to the Manager Finance Transformation and Value Stream Finance & Tax, you will play a pivotal role in driving strategic value, operational excellence, and continuous improvement across the Finance and Tax functions of Tetra Pak. Your work will directly contribute to optimizing global processes, enabling digital transformation, and supporting the company's long-term financial objectives.
We are offering a permanent position.
What you will do
In this role you will:
Lead and develop a high-performing small team, providing clear direction, coaching, and fostering a culture of accountability, collaboration, and continuous learning.
Identify, evaluate, prioritize, and deliver finance process improvements and legal compliance initiatives, working in close collaboration with cross-functional teams and key stakeholders across units.
Lead the execution of strategic projects and close critical process gaps within Finance & Tax and related functions by applying strong finance expertise and business acumen.
Drive integration, standardization, and optimization of end-to-end finance processes, serving as a subject matter expert in the area of Packaging Material & Additional Material Costing and Controlling.
Oversee and guide the maintenance of global finance process documentation, including process flows, internal controls, and best practice guidelines; ensure accuracy, consistency, and alignment with global standards by supervising updates and providing final approval as Value Stream Lead
Work closely with Finance teams globally, providing guidance on process optimization and supporting performance improvement efforts through regular KPI tracking, process review execution, and participation in transformation initiatives.
Lead the design, prioritization, and delivery of training materials, ensuring content is aligned with global standards, business needs, and system capabilities; review and sign off on final materials to ensure consistency, accuracy, and effectiveness in knowledge transfer.
We believe you have
To succeed in this role, you will bring:
A graduate or postgraduate degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, or a related discipline; professional certifications such as ACCA or equivalent are highly valued.
5+ years of experience in Finance, or strong involvement in delivering IT-enabled solutions and process improvements within Finance functions, preferably in a multinational environment.
Proven experience and knowledge in Business Control, including good knowledge in Packaging Material & Additional Material Costing, understanding of BOFC costing or XLC costing
Experience as a controller in the area of Packaging Material or Additional Material in a factory or a Market
A proactive, self-driven mindset with the ability to work effectively across dispersed international teams and collaborate with diverse stakeholders to achieve results.
Strong analytical thinking and a proven ability to quickly understand complex issues, adapt, and learn in dynamic environments.
High IT fluency, including hands-on experience or familiarity with SAP Finance and other finance-related technologies.
A solid understanding of accounting standards, process controls, and end-to-end finance processes, with a focus on compliance and operational efficiency.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex information clearly and confidently in English-both written and verbal.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
no later than 2025-08-07.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-07
