Validation Engineer
2024-05-06
Job description
We are looking for a new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a Verification Engineer.
Responsibilities
As a V&V Engineer, you will play important role of shaping and developing the long-term verification strategy of our control system. You will be responsible for developing test cases- and scenarios on both ECU level (V3, SIL and HIL) and V5 system level for the steering control system. You will perform tests in vehicles as well as tests in virtual environment. Since the team also includes function owners and SW developers you will be closely involved in the SW development even though you will probably not write SW application code.
Your key responsibilities:
• Develop and continuously improve our verification strategy and way of working
• Test case creation
• Carrying out tests in both virtual and real environments
Qualifications
• You have a degree in Mechatronics, Control engineering, Electronics or similar.
• Good understanding of system development of embedded real-time systems.
• Experience in functional development and V&V according to ISO26262.
• Experience in developing/creating simulation models and test cases for function development and verification.
• Fluent in written and spoken English.
Who are you?
• You enjoy teamwork but at the same time, you can work independently and drive development on your own.
• You enjoy working with complex environment and solving technical challenges.
• You are structured and have good understanding on the importance of the process and documentation aspects of technical development.
