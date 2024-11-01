UX / UI Designer - E-learning
JobBusters AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-11-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job DescriptionAs a UX Designer for our client, you'll play a key role in transforming our client's learning and development tech stack by designing seamless, user-focused experiences. Your mission will be to create a dynamic learning ecosystem that empowers learners, content creators, and administrators, enhancing everything from content creation to delivery.Blending creativity with structure, you'll collaborate with cross-functional teams to push the boundaries of learning technology. You'll design impactful digital solutions, lead user-centered design processes through research and problem-solving, and continuously iterate based on feedback to meet evolving needs. Your ability to simplify complex systems into user-friendly experiences will be essential, as will your drive to leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI and adaptive learning.Join us in creating a world-class learning experience that supports growth and innovation for our client's global community.Join us in shaping a world-class learning experience that supports the growth of our global co-worker community and helps one of the most recognizable brands in the world continue to lead in innovation and excellence.
Qualifications You have at least5 years' experience in UX design.
You are proficient in Figma and design systems.
It is an advantage if you have experience with pedagogical design or an understanding of educational principles.
You are fluent in English and preferably also in Swedish.
Personal Qualities
For this role, we're looking for a collaborative and adaptable UX Designer who thrives in team environments and values open communication. You should be approachable and feedback-driven, always eager to learn and improve. A problem-solving mindset is essential, as you need to turn complex challenges into clear, user-friendly solutions. We're also seeking someone who is curious and proactive, staying informed about the latest design trends and technologies to drive innovation. Strong communication skills are a must, ensuring you can present ideas clearly and work effectively with various stakeholders.
Company DescriptionOur client is a privately held retail and financial company that owns the intellectual property rights to the franchisees' department stores. Their department stores are located around the world and are well known in every household.
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client want the consultant to start 18-nov-2024 and the assignment is expected to run until 30-apr-2025 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultantfor our exciting client in Malmö.Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
My Johansson my.johansson@jobbusters.se 0737-138213 Jobbnummer
8990148