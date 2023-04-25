UX designer to Scania Digital Sales
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-04-25
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.Do you follow design patterns and innovate using UX best practices, are you a team player and collaborator, as well as have an analytical mind for approaching and solving UX problems logically? Then you should take this opportunity to join us in the Digital Sales area at Scania IT. We are a team of designers and developers with a lot of joy, creativity, freedom, and great experience in design and software development.
The Digital Sales Team
With us, you will work with an internal platform striving to make the Scania sales process more digitalized. The development of the platform and its features are in close collaboration with the end user. We use Design Thinking and Agile UX as a basis in our toolbox. We believe in creating value for Scania customers by making sure that the end-user has a great end-user experience.
What will you do?
• Partner with stakeholders and project team members in extracting user objectives
• Plan, execute, analyze, and report findings for generative and evaluative research studies
• Deliver actionable insights, mockups, and wireframes to enhance the human experience for users
• Lead workshops that enable the team to build clarity and alignment, including a design culture of critiques, testing, research, and education
• Collaborate with leaders throughout the organization to drive the design direction for the company
• Work closely with Product Owners in an Agile environment to ensure quality, security and maintenance of applications.
Who are you
We are looking for someone who is excited about being part of a team of learners, constantly contributing to the team's collective growth and success. You will be strong in visual design, knowledgeable on the latest trends and innovations in UI/UX, have an understanding of WCAG, and have experience with research and analytics tools. You should have a strong technical background in interaction design methodologies and implementations.
You are used to working with parts or the whole design process with; research, insight work, concept design, prototyping, and user testing.
We would love to see that you have a curious, optimistic, and resourceful mindset with superior attention to detail. Are used to working in agile, cross-functional teams as a designer.
Your personality is as important as your experience and knowledge. We are looking for you who want to make things happen, and have the perseverance to work long-term towards our goals.
For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Mattias Järnhäll at +4670 44 449 62 or Talent Acquisition Specialist Ellen Björck, ellen.bjorck@scania.com
. We welcome your application, including your CV and cover letter through the portal no later than the 9th of May.
Kindly note that a background check will be conducted for this position. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Jobbnummer
7700298