UX Design Consultant
2025-10-26
About Us:
H Sustain is at the forefront of transformation-evolving from developing cutting-edge applications to becoming a nexus for connecting top-tier talent with organizations seeking exceptional consulting expertise. We're on a mission to redefine the consultancy landscape by assembling a dynamic team of forward-thinking professionals who thrive on solving complex challenges and delivering unparalleled client value.
Position Overview:
We are looking for a UX Design Consultant to join our growing team of experts. In this role, you will leverage your creativity, user-centered design expertise, and problem-solving skills to create engaging, intuitive, and impactful user experiences. You will collaborate closely with clients, understanding their goals and crafting innovative solutions that address their unique needs.
Key Responsibilities:
Partner with clients to identify business objectives, user needs, and technical requirements.
Conduct user research, usability testing, and analysis to inform design decisions.
Develop wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs that align with user needs and client goals.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, product managers, and other consultants, to ensure design feasibility and consistency.
Present design concepts and solutions to stakeholders, incorporating feedback iteratively.
Stay updated on UX design trends, tools, and methodologies to bring innovative ideas to the table.
Support H Sustain's broader mission by contributing to team growth, knowledge sharing, and the refinement of consultancy practices.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in UX design, with a portfolio showcasing your ability to deliver impactful solutions.
Strong proficiency in design tools such as Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, or similar.
Knowledge of user-centered design principles, usability best practices, and responsive design techniques.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate design concepts effectively to non-design audiences.
Problem-solving mindset, with a knack for balancing user needs with business objectives.
Experience working in consulting or client-facing roles is a plus.
What We Offer:
A collaborative and innovative work environment.
Opportunities to work on diverse projects with leading clients.
Professional development support to help you stay ahead in your career.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
Why Join H Sustain?
At H Sustain, you won't just be designing for clients-you'll be helping to shape the future of consulting. Join us as we transform how talent connects with opportunity and make an impact across industries.
How to Apply:
If you're ready to take your UX design expertise to the next level, we'd love to hear from you. Submit your CV, portfolio, and a brief cover letter detailing your approach to UX consulting to hsustain@outlook.com
.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
