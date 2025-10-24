User Interface Designer
2025-10-24
Role Description
We are looking for a UX Designer with a passion for creating intuitive, user-centered digital solutions. In this role, you will conduct user research, usability testing, and translate insights into wireframes and interactive prototypes using Figma and the established design system. You will work closely with product owners, developers, and other designers to ensure a seamless and consistent user experience across digital platforms.
Responsibilities
Conduct user research, interviews, and usability testing
Translate business and user needs into wireframes, prototypes, and design concepts
Work within and contribute to an established design system
Collaborate with cross-functional teams in an agile environment
Participate in design reviews and contribute to process improvement
Present design solutions clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Requirements
Minimum 3 years of experience as a UX Designer
Proficiency in Figma and solid understanding of user-centered design principles
Experience conducting user research and usability testing
Experience working in agile, cross-functional teams
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English
Start: 2025-11-03
Duration: Until 2026-03-31
Location: Stockholm
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career.
