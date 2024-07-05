User Experience Designer
2024-07-05
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to R&D Team Lead.
The UX Research Group at ABB Research- Sweden, is a cross disciplinary team working towards improving the overall user experience of solutions that address the industry. We work in contexts such as mining, marine and ports, factory automation, chemical and energy production. If you are a curious mind that see things differently than your co-workers, then welcome onboard on the journey to explore and invent novel solutions of how users interact with intelligent systems.
In this role you will be reporting to R&D Team Lead and your main responsibility will be to define and scope projects that sometimes might be considered surprising, but after your creative pitch convinces stakeholders to see the opportunities. Together with our customers and technical experts, you will have the chance to be on the forefront of innovation.
Positioned at the intersection of research and product development, this position offers both challenge and possibility to shape future experiences of ABB offerings.
Your responsibilities include
Build upon developments in interactive technologies to create prototypes for digital products and service.
Identify and work in research projects that address opportunities and challenges of human-automation interaction.
Explore and apply new methods that enrich our understanding of the dynamics between people, context, and automation.
Collaborate with experts from various disciplines to design holistic concepts and solutions.
Effectively communicate UX value and findings to stakeholders.
Innovate by proactively scouting and securing intellectual property on relevant topics.
Harvest and apply knowledge from academia and consumer space into actionable insights.
You will have the opportunity to establish and nurture strategic partnerships with universities, customers, consortiums, and product groups.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Qualifications for the role
Education in either Interaction design, HCI, Human factors, product design, Cognitive Science, or similar
1+ years' work experience. Experience in industrial or enterprise contexts is considered a plus but is not a strict requirement.
Demonstrated ability to shape UX research questions and identify appropriate depending on context and constraints
Ability to convert UX research insights into prototypes, journey maps, blueprints and other visual representations
Proficiency in prototyping tools such as Axure, Figma, Adobe Suite or similar
You are a creative and proactive problem-solver with a bias for action
Ability to communicate effectively with multiple stakeholders and convey the value of User Experience initiatives. Fluent in speech and writing in English.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Dawid Ziobro, +46 72 245 0087, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +4621-32 95 83. All other questions can be directed to Recruiting Consultant Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
Apply the latest by 28 July, 2024.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
Apply today or visit www.abb.com to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
