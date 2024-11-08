User Experience Designer
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Join the UX Research Team at ABB Corporate Research Center, a vibrant, cross-disciplinary team dedicated to making industry solutions smarter and more user-friendly. We work in exciting sectors like mining, marine and ports, factory automation, chemical processes, and energy production. If you're a curious thinker with a unique perspective, this could be the perfect place for you to explore new ways people interact with intelligent systems.
In this role, you'll report to our R&D Team Lead, where you'll get to define and develop project ideas that explore new research horizons and inspire our stakeholders to see the possibilities! Working alongside our customers and technical experts, you'll be at the forefront of innovation, contributing to projects that blend research with real-world applications.
This is more than just a position; it's an opportunity to challenge yourself, collaborate with experts, and shape the future of ABB's user experiences. Come bring your ideas to life with us!
Your responsibilities include;
Drive the development of interactive prototypes for digital products and services, leveraging advancements in technology. Development skills are a plus but not required.
Identify and lead research initiatives focused on opportunities and challenges in human-automation interaction.
Explore and implement methods that deepen our understanding of how people, contexts, and automation interact.
Clearly communicate the value of UX insights and findings to stakeholders.
Innovate by proactively scouting for and securing intellectual property on key topics.
Translate knowledge from academia and the consumer sector into actionable insights.
Build and maintain strategic partnerships with universities, clients, industry consortiums, and product teams.
Embrace ABB's core values of safety and integrity, showing accountability in your work and commitment to colleagues and the business.
Qualifications for the role
Education in either Interaction design, HCI, Human factors, Product design, Cognitive Science, or similar.
Demonstrated ability to shape UX research questions and identify appropriate scope depending on context and constraints.
Proficiency in prototyping tools such as Axure, Figma, Adobe Suite, Unity, or similar.
You are a creative and proactive problem-solver with a will to act.
Ability to communicate effectively with multiple stakeholders and convey the value of User research and design. Fluent in speech and writing in English.
Experience in industrial or enterprise contexts is considered a plus but is not a strict requirement.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Dawid Ziobro, +46 72 245 0087, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +4621-32 95 83. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We review applications on an ongoing basis and encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
The last day to apply is December 1.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
