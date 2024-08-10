Upholstery Developer - Concept Centre
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Skomakarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla skomakarjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Concept Centre - Let's introduce ourselves.
Concept Centre is part of the department Prototype Build & Verification responsible for Engineering & Operations prototype build and the verification environment. Our purpose is to fulfill Volvo Cars need of inhouse-developed prototypes for product development. We develop, create, and iterate interior design prototypes in concept phase to early test series.
We are now looking for an Upholstery Developer to join our team, you'll be a part of a small, engaged team within Paint shop & Upholstery where you have the opportunity to be a part of shaping the future.
What you'll do
As an Upholstery Developer, your responsibilities include collaborating with internal stakeholders to define task prerequisites and expected outcomes. You'll create, visualize, and produce automotive interior upholstery concepts, develop interior conceptual trims and dress for early development and verification, and utilize CAD software for detailed interior component design. Collaborating with engineers to optimize prototype designs, iterating prototypes during testing phases, and implementing changes based on feedback are essential parts of this role.
Additionally, you'll contribute expertise during design development, assemble and mount interior prototypes in conceptual environments, and continuously improve efficiency, lead time, and cost using new technology and materials. Operating cutting machines, sewing machines, and SIPS machines will be part of your daily tasks.
What you'll bring
We see that you have an education within Design Technology, Automotive Engineering, or related field, preferably a bachelor's degree. If you have certification or training in automotive design and upholstery technology, it's advantageous. You have professional experience as an upholstery technician and are comfortable with determining the right sewing techniques required for the work. As the job involves managing you own projects together with internal costumers you'll need to have basic skills in project management with sufficient tools.
Other than that, you'll need to be proficient in CAD software (e.g. Lectra, Gerber) for automotive interior design and have in-depth knowledge of automotive textiles, materials, and upholstery techniques. You'll need to understand vehicle interior ergonomics and safety regulations as well as have a strong attention to detail and aesthetic sense. Since we collaborate cross-functional you'll need to have good knowledge in English and Swedish written and spoken.
Who are you?
On a more personal note, you are a true problem-solver that gets motivated by facing design challenges. You are effective in your communication and never lose customer focus in your work. A lot of the methods we apply are often new or completely unique to our business and place great demands on your skills and willingness to develop and collaborate with other functions. Of course, you also have an interest within the field and in new technologies.
As a person you believe that good collaboration is essential to drive the work forward and cherish a joyful and motivating work climate where you show both respect, courage and trust to you colleagues and customers. We attach great importance to you as a person and see that you share our values. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "72646-42745977". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lovisa Berglund 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8833020