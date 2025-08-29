Unpaid Autumn Intern
Company Description
Charity Art Gallery (CAG) in Stockholm makes exhibiting art easy and accessible. Artists can send their original works by post, email digital images for printing and framing, or bring their art in person. CAG offers affordable and flexible options for artists, with prices starting at just 490 SEK. Additionally, artists can join the international Artsy online gallery for global exposure. CAG is a welcoming and artist-friendly environment for showcasing your work.
Role Description
This is a temporary, unpaid Autumn intern role located on-site at Charity Art Gallery Skrapan in Stockholm. The intern will assist with daily gallery operations, including setting up exhibitions, assisting visitors, and looking for new artists/exhibitors/performers. This role is ideal for individuals interested in gaining hands-on experience in the art gallery environment. The intern will sit in the gallery 10.00 to 15.00 or 14.00 to 19.00 from September 1st to November 30, and / or maybe weekends 12.00 to 17.00. The intern can make commission by becoming an affiliate> https://alexcolard.com/affiliate-agreement-page/
Qualifications
Excellent communication skills
Ability to work independently
Interest in art and gallery management
Proficiency in basic marketing principles
Basic knowledge of customer service
Fluency in both Swedish and English is a plus
Enthusiasm for working in a supportive, creative environment
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-28
E-post: alexcolard@me.com
https://charity-art-gallery.com/
Charity Art Gallery / next to Rituals store
