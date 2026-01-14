Two Kma/hseq Resources To Ohla Sverige AB
2026-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Södertälje
, Nyköping
KMA Inspector and KMA Coordinator for OHLA in Stockholm
15 minutes south of Stockholm City Center OHLA has the project office at Skogskyrkogården and we are now searching for two positions; One KMA Inspector (Quality/Environment/Working Environment) and one KMA Coordinator.
Key Responsibilities
Support and maintain the project Quality Management System in accordance with ISO 9001, contract requirements, and client standards
Coordinate quality activities across assigned stations and interfaces
Review and follow up Inspection and Test Plans (ITPs), Method Statements, and Quality Plans
Ensure quality requirements are integrated into design, procurement, and production phases
Coordinate design quality reviews together with engineering and production teams
Manage quality documentation in Avima / WebForum
Support handling of NCRs, observations, corrective and preventive actions
Participate in audits (internal, client, and third-party) and follow up findings
Coordinate quality reporting and KPIs to project management
Act as a link between Quality Inspectors and project/station management
Qualifications & Experiences
University degree or equivalent background in Engineering, Construction, or Quality Management
Minimum 5 years of experience from construction or infrastructure projects
Strong background in Quality (QA/QC) within production-based environments
Experience from complex projects with multiple interfaces (preferably infrastructure or tunneling)
Good knowledge of ISO 9001 and quality systems
Familiarity with Swedish construction contracts (ABT-06 is a strong advantage)
Experience working with digital documentation systems (CDE)
Skills & Personal Attributes
Structured, proactive, and detail-oriented
Strong coordination and communication skills
Ability to work independently and handle multiple stakeholders
Confident in challenging and supporting production teams on quality matters
Swedish and English, spoken and written Så ansöker du
