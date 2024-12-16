Traton Corporate Audit - Internal Auditor
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands, representing Group Functions for all brands e.g. Group Product Management, Group R&D and Group Finance. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
The Team "Internal Audit" provides independent and objective audit and consulting services, which are oriented towards the goal of adding value to improve effectiveness and efficiency. The audits and consulting services provided are focusing on TRATON Holding as well as cross-brand topics, initiatives, and processes. We are working in an international environment and collaborating with our colleagues in the whole Group.
YOUR JOB
• Perform cross-brand assurance and advisory tasks to improve efficiency, and effectiveness and strengthen integrity of business and technical processes. * Lead and participate in assignments in areas such as product management, research & development, production, purchasing, and others.
• Be a vital part of the audit need assessment; a process to identify, prioritize, and plan the next audits to be performed.
• Communicate findings and recommendations to TRATON Group (incl. brands) heads of functions and upper management
YOUR SKILLS
• You have at least 5 years of professional experience in either internal or external audit * You have shown leadership skills e.g. in projects and are experienced in project work
• In this role you need to drive different topics and steer projects independently, so ability to prioritize and take decisions is of importance. You also need to be creative and manage various levels of challenges within the audit area
• We are looking for someone who is ambitious and driven and used to close collaboration with senior managers and management teams
• Strong analytical skills, resilience and a proactive mind-set are required as well as being a team-player with strong collaboration abilities and excellent communication skills
• Excellent English communication skills (both written and spoken) is required, other languages are welcome
• You enjoy being part of a big network within the Group, where you are collaborate on a daily basis, looking for improvements and were you can bring in your ideas
Besides offering a challenging, complex, fast changing and international environment, you'll be joining a diverse team that also enjoys spending time together and having fun at work.
BE PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER
At TRATON, you are an important part of something big. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further.
WE OFFER
• International working environment - Sweden, Germany, USA, Brazil * Agile interdisciplinary teams - worldwide & with different brands
• Flexible working hours - offers you flexibility if needed
• Working remotely - combine the office with other places to work
• Personal development - grow & learn through taking responsibility
Apply to jessica.martinsson@scania.com
TRATON Group
With its brands Scania, MAN, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world." - this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth. www.traton.com
