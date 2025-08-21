Trappstädare; Åkersberga och Stockholm
Stair Cleaner - Åkersberga and Stockholm City
We are currently looking for a dedicated and experienced stair cleaner to join our team in Åkersberga and also in Stockholm. We offer permanent positions.
As part of our cleaning team, you will help maintain a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene in modern, pleasant office environments. Our clients are located in Stockholm, and the work is performed during favorable hours in welcoming workplaces.
What we're looking for:
* Previous experience in professional cleaning (preferably office or stair cleaning)
* High attention to detail and a strong sense of responsibility
* Good flexibility and the ability to adapt to changing schedules
* A service-minded attitude and a professional appearance
* Basic communication skills in Swedish and/or English
If you take pride in your work, enjoy creating clean and welcoming spaces, and are looking for a reliable position in Stockholm city - we would love to hear from you!
Team Sveing
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
info@sveing.se
E-post: info@sveing.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
STOCKHOLM
