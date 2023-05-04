Training Specialist & Project leader
2023-05-04
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Would you like to help Epiroc to have the most skilled Service Technicians in the industry? Are you passionate about training and developing people and have a technical interest?
We are looking for a passionate and skilled collaborator that can handle many ongoing activities, both long and short-term, who can help us to reach the next level of excellence within Technical Training.
Your mission
As a Training Specialist & Project Leader, you make sure that our Global Service Technician organization gets the full value of our certification program. You are responsible for actively developing the best and most efficient learning methods to get the relevant skills to our customers, the Service Technicians. This you will do by being a key player in the interface between our Customer Centers and Subject Matter Experts (SME).
In this role you will coordinate and structure technical training in order to find creative ways of building competence within the targeted group. You will also actively create new training, methods and develop our internal processes and way of working, to suit the increasingly digital work field. Duties within the team are also to manage translation of training material, coordinate e-learning development as well as support the creation of instructional videos and much more.
You report to the Global Technical Training Manager.
Your profile
To succeed in this position you have a bachelor's degree in the relevant area, such as Education, Information Technology or Science, or have acquired equivalent competence through work experience in similar role.
To better understand our target group and needs, it is preferable that you have knowledge about Epiroc products and service organization.
You have excellent communications skills, both digitally and IRL, and a good understanding of what it takes to coordinate communication and training activities. You know how to plan, coordinate, execute and follow up on projects, all with a business perspective.
To thrive in this role we think you have a genuine passion for training, as well as a technical interest. You have a creative and daring mindset and the ability to drive initiatives forward and turn our challenges into possibilities for change and development.
You must be fluent in English, verbally and in writing. It is an advantage if you are also proficient in Swedish.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Location and travel
This location for the role is flexible and can be connected to any Epiroc office globally. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications and interview continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 2023-05-22.
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager Christel Fuellenbach, Global Service Operations Manager, christel.fuellenbach@epiroc.com
, or recruitment specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
