Hitachi Energy is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
As a Training and Communication material creator at Hitachi Energy in Ludvika or Västeras, you will have an exciting and important position in our global organization. Here you will continuously meet new people and exciting challenges within an innovative and inspiring environment, while developing yourself and the organization.
Your responsibilities
Create communication material based on input from Business Implementation lead, PLM Program management and individual projects
Be responsible for appropriate, timely and meaningful content
Create engaging content across a range of communications platforms, including internal portal, email, newsletters, articles, graphics, and videos - ensuring an effective communication means to reach the intended audience, including hard to reach groups.
Align with HVDC Training and communication team with creation of training material, e-learnings, LMS access and administration etc. where applicable
Administrate and populate Program web portal/SharePoint
Support the business- and technical lead in the projects for the implementation phase of the projects by providing trainings, training material and train-the-trainer sessions
Support in the projects in translation of technical language to business and process language
Your background
Working in large international engineering/industry companies, written and spoken English is a must
Training and communication in large business transformation projects, ability to engage with the business and gain an understanding of business drivers and goals
Creating course material on a variety of platforms e.g., e-learnings, classroom material, self-study, reference documentation
Communication across all levels of business
Creating and maintaining training document and material portals/SharePoint
Knowledge of relevant software e.g., Articulate 360, graphical tools, AMS systems
Creating professional training material conforming to the company's graphical profile
Efficient working both f2f and using MS Teams
Working with technical teams in development efforts to translate from technical to business language and training material
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you! Welcome to apply before 12th February! The position can be located either in Västerås or Ludvika.
More information: Recruiting Manager Henrik Nyberg, henrik.nyberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren , +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
