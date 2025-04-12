Trainee Patent Attorney
Trainee Patent Attorney

Ericsson AB
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:Join Ericsson as a Patent Professional, where you will have the chance to foster innovation and secure Ericsson's intellectual property assets. This role requires the identification of patentable inventions, comprehensive examination of their business, technical, and legal merits, and procuring enforceable patent protection across various jurisdictions. As part of the team, you will manage patent portfolios, plan licensing packages, and contribute to the execution of licensing agreements that will benefit Ericsson's business infrastructure.
What you will do:- Evaluate invention disclosures and make informed decisions about patent filings.
• Organize and manage the patent docket efficiently.
• Develop thorough patent applications under the guidance of senior patent professionals, adhering to defined quality standards.
• Perform robust prosecution of patent applications under senior guidance to acquire patent protections across various jurisdictions.
• Ensure high-quality standards in the preparation and prosecution of patent applications.
• Contribute to licensing negotiations leading to the successful execution of license agreements.
The skills you bring:- Patent Applications.
• Patent Claims.
• Patent Prosecution.
• Patents.
• Intellectual Property.
• Intellectual Property Laws.
• Intellectual Property Management.
• Intellectual Property Portfolios.
• Patent Process. Ersättning
