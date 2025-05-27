Trainee ingenjör
2025-05-27
Finishing university and looking for your first Graduate Engineering role? Looking for a role that will inspire you, and drive your development both technically and in people management?
Wanting a career within the FMCG manufacturing sector which focuses on sustainability and innovation? If yes, then this might be an opportunity just for you!
Essity - a leading global hygiene and health company and the home of brands like Libero, TENA, Libresse, Tork, Sorbact and JOBST is offering an exciting and challenging opportunity to a talented and self-motivated Engineer Graduate to join our GO! Manufacturing Program in the Falkenberg factory.
In the factory in Falkenberg we are around 350 employees. We are a modern organization with high technology machines and mindset. Technology development and upgrading project are constantly on our agenda. In our factory we are producing diapers, incontinence products mostly for markets within Central- and East Europe.
Our culture is focused on collaboration, innovation, well-being and care, development and commitment. We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk.
What You Will Do
The GO! Manufacturing program is a 10 months program where you will work closely with experienced colleagues and developing your knowledge and skills as follows:
Learning to follow established engineering principles focused on quality and cost
Performing standard technical tasks and prepare standard operation sheets
Monitoring production processes and work methods; collecting, compiling, and analyzing production data to identify opportunities to improve production processes - including around energy and waste
Learning to troubleshoot following root cause analysis methodology
Driving projects to support continuous improvements and deliverables
Driving your own continued learning and complete industry-specific in-house training modules
You will start your program practicing as an Operator working shifts in order to get a deep understanding of the machines. During 3 months towards the end of the program, you will be relocated to our manufacturing site in Hoogezand, Netherlands. After the program, you will move into a permanent position as a Process Engineer in the Falkenberg factory.
The program will start in September 2025.
Who You Are
Recently graduated Bachelor Engineer within a technical area i.e. mechanics, electronics etc. (max 18 months since graduation)
Fluent in English and in Swedish
Furthermore you are curious about how engineering can play its part in delivering for the future. You should be a data driven and a process-improvement enthusiast who can make clear proposals from their own analytical work, demonstrate that you are a successful team player, have a passion to lead others and manage responsibilities given to you.
Work experience is not required, but internships within a manufacturing environment is an advantage.
Application
Please apply in Swedish via our careers site.
Kindly note due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail.
We will conduct a drug- and alcohol test to the successful candidate before the contract can be signed.
Union representatives:
Lars-Göte Larsson, Unionen: 073 76 79 44
Martin Ericsson, Sveriges Ingenjörer: 070 370 63 10 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Essity AB (publ)
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Porsevägen 45 (visa karta
)
311 74 FALKENBERG Arbetsplats
Essity Hygiene and Health AB (Falkenberg) Jobbnummer
9363028