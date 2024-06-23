Trader -- With Eu
Frystmat Mena Foods AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Frystmat Mena Foods AB i Göteborg
Frystmat is leading business company in supplychain and food export including meat frozen Chicken and vegtables, we offer and sell many our prodcuts to many of our customer around the globe , we export and buy our prodcuts from many origins , including Europe !
your duties to develop our sales market in europe and help the company to find and craete much further sales potinaltion, also to have opportunitites to communicate with new suppliers.
You must have well know in Internation al sales , and Marketing , you should have well knowlege of englsh Swedish , and any other langouge will be advantage.
you should also have the abilities to attend international fairs and present the company. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19
E-post: office@frystmat.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frystmat Mena Foods AB
(org.nr 559136-5860)
Marieholmsgatan 64 (visa karta
)
415 02 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8763628