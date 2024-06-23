Trader -- With Eu

Frystmat Mena Foods AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg
2024-06-23


Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Frystmat Mena Foods AB i Göteborg

Frystmat is leading business company in supplychain and food export including meat frozen Chicken and vegtables, we offer and sell many our prodcuts to many of our customer around the globe , we export and buy our prodcuts from many origins , including Europe !
your duties to develop our sales market in europe and help the company to find and craete much further sales potinaltion, also to have opportunitites to communicate with new suppliers.
You must have well know in Internation al sales , and Marketing , you should have well knowlege of englsh Swedish , and any other langouge will be advantage.
you should also have the abilities to attend international fairs and present the company.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19
E-post: office@frystmat.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Frystmat Mena Foods AB (org.nr 559136-5860)
Marieholmsgatan 64 (visa karta)
415 02  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
8763628

Prenumerera på jobb från Frystmat Mena Foods AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Frystmat Mena Foods AB: