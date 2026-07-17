Trade Marketing Manager - Pro
Husqvarna AB / Chefsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla chefsjobb i Jönköping
2026-07-17
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Ödeshög
, Värnamo
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups — and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future — and we want you to be part of it.
This is your chance to join our Swedish marketing team and play a key role in strengthening our Pro business in Sweden. You will be part of a collaborative and high-performing team, working at the intersection of marketing, sales, and customer engagement in a dynamic and international environment with focus on the forestry and green space sector. In this role you will report to Daniel Andersson, Marketing Manager Scandinavia.
About the role:
As Trade Marketing Manager - Pro, you will take full ownership of driving and executing marketing activation for the professional segment in Sweden. You will operate as a key link between internal teams, sales organizations, partners, and end customers - ensuring that strategies are translated into impactful activities.
This is a highly cross-functional role where stakeholder management is critical. You will collaborate closely with local and European teams across digital marketing, e-commerce, PR and sales, while also engaging directly with customers, dealers, and industry partners. This is a hands-on, event-driven role combining strategic thinking with operational execution, where your ability to influence and collaborate will be key to success.
About you:
You are a relationship-driven and commercially minded marketing professional who thrives in a role with many stakeholders and touchpoints. You enjoy being visible, building networks, and turning ideas into action.
You have a strong ability to navigate and engage different stakeholders - from internal teams to external partners and customers - and can translate diverse inputs into clear, impactful plans.
Your skills and background:
A few years of experience within marketing, trade marketing, activations or a similar field
Proven experience of managing projects from idea to execution
Experience working with cross-channel marketing, including digital and events
Strong understanding of how marketing drives sales and business impact
Ability to manage budgets and follow up on performance metrics
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Location
This position will be based in Sweden, with a preference for Huskvarna since that is where the rest of the team is located, but Stockholm may also be an option.
We believe in a dynamic, energized workplace and day-to-day collaboration, and we meet in the office at least 4 days a week (80%). The role also includes frequent travel across Sweden.
Your application:
If you recognize yourself in the description above, do not hesitate to submit your application in English, as soon as possible! We will review applications on an ongoing basis. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For questions about the role, reach out to hiring manager Daniel Andersson, at daniel.andersson@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process, reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Nina Hallin at nina.hallin@husqvarnagroup.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Please note due to the summer holidays, the recruitment process will resume in August when we are back. We truly appreciate your patience and interest in the role. In the meantime, we wish you a wonderful and relaxing summer!
Processing of personal data
When you send in your application we will process your personal data. In case we choose to proceed with your application, we may ask you to verify your identity before giving you a job offer.
For more information about how we process your personal data, who we may share it with and what rights you have, please see our privacy notice.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
10005338