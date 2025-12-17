Trade Finance/ Net Working Capital improvement professional
2025-12-17
At Alleima, we believe that every stride forward and every achievement is fueled by a shared ambition to reshape industries and create a sustainable future. In this exciting role as a Trade Finance/ Net Working Capital improvement professional, you will be part of the Group Treasury team working in an international environment. You will handle Trade Finance Portfolios, execute transactions with external banks and handle existing as well as develop new Net Working Capital improvement solutions. You will be advising Group companies on Trade Finance, credit risk mitigation and Net Working Capital improvement solutions such as Supply Chain Financing and Sales of Receivables.
We are now looking for an ambitious person with an interest in Trade Finance and Net Working Capital improvement solutions to help us improve. Join us and send in your application today!
Placement: Stockholm
Your Role
The Alleima Group Treasury Function handles and manages the Group's payment infrastructure and flows, as well as financing and liquidity risks. It also supports Group companies with loans, deposits, foreign exchange, and commodity hedging transactions through the internal banking operation. Group Treasury supports and advises Group companies on cash management, financial matters, Trade Finance, credit management, and NWC improvement solutions. The function is also responsible for managing financial risks associated with the Group's defined-benefit pension plans.
You will, amongst other things, be responsible for the following main activities:
Manage Alleima Group's bank guarantee and support letter portfolios
Drive net working capital improvements via SCF and SoR programs
Advise on trade finance instruments for credit and risk mitigation
Execute trade finance instruments with external counterparties
Procure and implement financial NWC solutions
Approve internal trade finance transactions, credit risk mitigation requests, and NWC solutions
Report and reconcile portfolios
Support ad hoc projects and analysis
You will be part of the Front-office team and work closely with Middle- and Back-office.
About You
We believe you hold a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Business, Finance or within a related field. Given our global operations, fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken, is essential for this position. Hands-on experience with Trade Finance products and/or financial Net Working Capital improvement solutions is desirable but not mandatory. Experience from treasury functions, banks, or financial institutions in similar roles is considered a strong advantage.
At Alleima, we value personality just as much as experience. You are self-driven, service-minded, proactive and have a structured approach to your work.
You thrive in a fast-paced, complex, international environment and you're not afraid to take initiative. As an outgoing and collaborative team player, you're eager to learn and contribute across different areas of Group Treasury. Your curiosity and energy make you a natural connector within Treasury as well as with internal and external stakeholders. You are interested in building strong relationships and enjoy working with others to drive results.
What you can expect from us
A collaborative and innovative work environment where your expertise is valued and your contributions make a difference
Opportunities for continuous learning and professional growth
Competitive compensation and benefits package
Additional Information
We do not wish to be contacted by recruitment agencies or other sales-oriented consultants regarding this position.
For information about the recruitment process or if you want to know more about this exciting job, please contact:
Sara Kühner, primary recruiter, e-mail sara.kuhner@alleima.com
, phone +46 76 495 02 40
Due to the holidays, I won't be able to answer any questions until 7/1
Union Contacts:
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 70 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 70 314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 70 307 30 48
Please apply before the 9th of January 2026
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customers' needs and thus achieve our business goals is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
