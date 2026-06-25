Traction Ecodesign Engineer - 520950
Alstom Transport AB / Byggjobb / Västerås Visa alla byggjobb i Västerås
2026-06-25
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, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
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At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signaling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Traction Ecodesign Engineer in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on-board and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to the Specialist Team Manager, and work alongside collaborative and driven teammates. As a Traction Ecodesign Engineer, you will drive and support technical investigations and collaborate with many different functions within engineering, manufacturing and suppliers to deliver smart, innovative propulsion products to customers all over the world. In this role you will be responsible for the Ecodesign activities and creation of relevant documentation for delivery projects and products. Furthermore, you will analyze costumer requirements and plan, coordinate the work related to this area. As a Traction Ecodesign engineer, you must have a passion for enabling sustainable solutions and bringing people and technical details together. In this role you will have the opportunity to be part of all phases in the product life cycle. From design to final validation and product end of life.
We'll look to you to:
Deploy and apply Ecodesign referential in T&P, R&D, Expertise activities
Ensure Ecodesign expertise for local platform, subsystems, tenders and projects.
Perform Ecodesign activities/analysis on tenders (contractual and legal requirements analysis and positioning)
Prepare Ecodesign management plan and specifications (Traction level)
Participate in and plan environmental audits.
Participate to design work in order to ensure achievement of Ecodesign commitments and compliance.
Participate to relevant Design Reviews meetings, propose corrective actions and risk mitigation plan.
Implement relevant Ecodesign R&D and CCN results in projects and products.
Ensure that fire and smoke requirements are properly considered and integrated across all Ecodesign activities and deliverables
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in Material, Chemical, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience)
Experience working with REACH and RoHS regulations, as well as product recyclability
Knowledge of EN 45545 (fire and smoke requirements) is desirable
Experience in planning and coordinating activities or leading smaller teams (onsite/offsite)
PLM experience is desirable
Strong interest in sustainability and Ecodesign principles
English, business fluent, is mandatory for this role; Swedish is an advantage
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey – the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9979431