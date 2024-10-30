Testing Technician to Euromaint and CAF!
Are you ready for an extraordinary opportunity spanning Europe? Begin your journey in Spain, mastering the art of train testing and manufacturing. Transition to Czech Republic, to ensure flawless testing phases. Your adventure continues after this in Sweden, contributing to project success. As a Testing Technician, you'll play a pivotal role in executing projects, working closely with engineers, all while leaving your mark in the dynamic world of rolling stock testing. Join us for this thrilling railway experience!
Euromaint is Europe's leading independent supplier of services for all parts of the rail transport industry. Euromaint strengthens its customers' competitiveness via services and products that increase the availability, reliability and traffic safety of rolling stock. They provide complete maintenance solutions that maximize customers' investments in rolling stock. Euromaint is owned by the Spanish company CAF since 2019. CAF is a world class leader in the international market for the design, manufacture, maintenance and supply of equipment and components for railway systems.
Euromaint and CAF are now offering you an exciting opportunity to spend your first 4-6 months working from abroad at CAF's main factory in Beasain (Spain) to be trained and assist to the final stage of manufacturing and initial testing phase. After this you will work at the track center in Velim (Czech Republic) for 4-6 months while the trains are completing their testing phase. After your first year you will be based in Sweden for about 2 years, continuing working on the final stage of the project doing testing and maintenance of the trains until the project is finished. As a Technician you will be responsible for testing and manufacturing the rolling stock together with an Engineer. You are expected to work as part of a team to lead and execute the projects. For this role you will be hired by Euromaint and work project-wise for CAF during your first year.
For more information about the project-click on this link to see a video with our recruited candidates!
You are offered
• After the finished project you will have endless development opportunities offered by CAF Group internationally, where you can choose to focus on a specific area/project that you find interesting.
• Accommodation in Spain and Czech Republic
• The chance to work within green technology where you will develop into a key person in a nationwide organisation
The Testing Technician is responsible to perform a variety tests on systems, sub-assemblies, and parts to ensure unit functions according to specifications or to determine cause of unit failure, in order to ensure that production objectives are met, whilst sustaining quality in a safe working environment. Furthermore, you will:
Work tasks
• Prepare the workstation with the tools and test equipment to perform the required tests
• Check that the operation of equipment corresponds with the definition reflected in the procedures
• Resolve problems and/or report to the team leader any defects and/or incidents verify that the solution implemented validates the test
• If necessary, write a report with the failures and anomalies detected
• You are also expected to ensure that the work carried out is compliant with health, safety and environmental policies
• Experience with testing big machines, preferably in railway sector or other similar industry like aircraft, oil or gas
• Experience with maintenance, both mechanical and electrical
• Ability to interpret and follow schematics/blueprints and other relevant documentation
• Excellent communication skills in English, Swedish is a plus!
• A person who is ready to work hands-on with testing and maintenance!
It is meritorious if you have
• NVQ Level 3/Modern Apprenticeship in electrical or mechanical discipline
• Experience with Lean-manifacturing tools and techniques
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Stress tolerant
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
We will conduct background checks as part of the process.
Euromaint offers qualified maintenance services to meet customer requirements for well-functioning rolling stock fleets. The company's products and services guarantee the reliability and service life of track-mounted vehicles such as passenger trains, freight carriages, locomotives and work machines. Euromaint has a turnover of MSEK 1,595 and approximate 980 employees (2020). Euromaint is owned by the spanish company CAF since 2019. Euromaint.com Ersättning
