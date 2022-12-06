Tester for pioneering AI-company!
2022-12-06
Are you driven by problem solving and want to find the perfect and most effective solutions? Then you might be the next coworker to our client who works in a flourishing field - streaming and broadcasting of live events! If you have the determination to develop into an expert within your field then this is definitely the position for you. Apply now since we expect a lot of application for this position and our selection process is on going!
Academic Work is on behalf of our client now looking for a tester with an appetite for learning and knowledge. Our client operates in an innovative field and are currently developing new products and are looking for a tester within the area. Our client works in a global market and they are now looking for a colleague to handle testing of their new and current products. They offer a workspace with lots of possabilities to grow!
This modern company is upfront in its area and are currently recieving great response from the users of their product. They are now looking for a new tester with enthusiasm and the willingness to learn and grow with them! Are you a person with drive, aspiration and ambition you might be the right person for this position!
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more aboutour offer.
You will be a part of a driven and innovative team with the purpose to create a high quality product and a crew that are very passionate about their work. In this role, your main daily duties will be manual testing of code using written test cases.
You will work together with the developers and strive to find the most effective solutions together, help our clients customers with the products and, in time, be involved in solutions to making their product reach an even higher quality level through continous and thourough testing.
• Have a relevant education, for example within Computer Science or similar
• Have experience with manual testing, test cases
• Have knowledge and/or experience in .Net
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken language
It is considered a merit if you have experience from working with Flask or similar web framework, in-memory databases such as Redis and/or real-time media processing and streaming protocols.
• Start: Immediately
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Stockholm, Täby. You will also have the possibility to work remotely the majority of the time if you prefer that.
