Test lab specialist
2024-08-19
You will be part of Components in Ludvika. Components is a business unit that has been manufacturing transformer components since the beginning of the 20th century. It is Hitachi Energy's largest manufacturer of tap changers and IEC bushings. The unit also has research and development responsibility for these products, which are sold worldwide.
With us, you get fun and energetic work with many contacts in daily work!
Your Responsibilities
As a test leader your main mission will be to implement various test methods and standards to ensure performance and quality
Support the production and development in one of the largest high voltage test labs in the world.
Work and support with new technically complex products, type-and routine tested in our own test labs
Work with reinvestment plan for older test equipment and contract writing with suppliers
Work as an advisory technical expert in the execution of the new DC test hall
You share Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means you take responsibility for your own actions while feeling responsible for your colleagues and business.
Your Experience
To be successful in this role you need several years of experience from high voltage testing as well as a technical university education, preferably in the field of electricity.
You have a keen interest in problem-solving and root-cause analysis within electrical testing.
Practical mind-set and the skill in handling problems and challenges in a positive way.
As a person you are driven and have the ability to collaborate with different people and professional groups within the company.
If you have experience from testing of bushings within AC and/or DC it is regarded as an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Welcome to apply before September 9th!
For more information: Recuriting manager Fredrik A. Persson, +46 107-38 33 06, fredrik.a.persson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47 ; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Lisa Meriläinen, lisa.merilainen@hitachienergy.com
